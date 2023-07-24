Two Fingers Automotive Celebrates 5 Years in Business In Mooresville, NC

MOORESVILLE, N.C., July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At Two Fingers Automotive, Shawn and Andrea are pleased to announce a very special milestone—our 5-year anniversary!

We opened our doors at Two Fingers Automotive on July 12, 2018 at 465 S Broad St. in Mooresville, North Carolina.

You can view the blog here at https://2fingersautomotive.com/auto-services-blog/two-fingers-automotive-celebrates-5-years-in-business/

Over the past 5 years, we have enjoyed meeting and working with a number of customers, many of whom have returned to us again and again for their automotive repair needs.

While there have been some changes in personnel over the years, our commitment to our customers, including offering only the best possible customer service imaginable, remains as solid as ever.

Shawn, the owner of Two Fingers Automotive, spends his days working full time inside the shop. He works hard to make sure that every customer's vehicle gets the top notch service it needs, and he also handles the phones, making appointments with our valued customers. Andrea works behind the scene, making sure everything runs smoothly.

In the last 5 years, Shawn and Andrea have developed a well-deserved reputation as the area's leading reliable and reputable source for great repair work on vehicles of nearly every size, make, model, and description. They work together to provide the best customer and vehicle experience possible, all in a friendly and welcoming environment.

Some of the services we offer at Two Fingers Automotive include:

Auto repair services

Engine repair

Brake repair

Transmission repair

Oil change

Tire replacement

Automotive maintenance

Car battery replacement

Car tune-up

Electrical repair

Exhaust system repair

Suspension repair

AC repair

Wheel alignment

Filter replacement

Spark plug replacement

Radiator repair

Fuel system repair

Timing belt replacement

No matter what brings customers and their vehicles into Two Fingers Automotive, we pride ourselves on offering fair, honest and affordable work completed by ASE certified technicians.

This dedication to our customers is one of the reasons we are celebrating our fifth anniversary. While some other repair shops have come and gone from the area, we are going stronger than ever, and look forward to serving the Mooresville area for many more years to come.

Two Fingers Automotive

465 S Broad St Mooresville, NC 28115

(704) 230-4678

SOURCE Two Fingers Automotive