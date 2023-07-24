Two Fingers Automotive Celebrates 5 Years in Business In Mooresville, NC

News provided by

Two Fingers Automotive

24 Jul, 2023, 14:22 ET

MOORESVILLE, N.C., July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At Two Fingers Automotive, Shawn and Andrea are pleased to announce a very special milestone—our 5-year anniversary!

We opened our doors at Two Fingers Automotive on July 12, 2018 at 465 S Broad St. in Mooresville, North Carolina.

You can view the blog here at https://2fingersautomotive.com/auto-services-blog/two-fingers-automotive-celebrates-5-years-in-business/

Over the past 5 years, we have enjoyed meeting and working with a number of customers, many of whom have returned to us again and again for their automotive repair needs.

While there have been some changes in personnel over the years, our commitment to our customers, including offering only the best possible customer service imaginable, remains as solid as ever.

Shawn, the owner of Two Fingers Automotive, spends his days working full time inside the shop. He works hard to make sure that every customer's vehicle gets the top notch service it needs, and he also handles the phones, making appointments with our valued customers. Andrea works behind the scene, making sure everything runs smoothly.

In the last 5 years, Shawn and Andrea have developed a well-deserved reputation as the area's leading reliable and reputable source for great repair work on vehicles of nearly every size, make, model, and description. They work together to provide the best customer and vehicle experience possible, all in a friendly and welcoming environment.

Some of the services we offer at Two Fingers Automotive include:

  • Auto repair services
  • Engine repair
  • Brake repair
  • Transmission repair
  • Oil change
  • Tire replacement
  • Automotive maintenance
  • Car battery replacement
  • Car tune-up
  • Electrical repair
  • Exhaust system repair
  • Suspension repair
  • AC repair
  • Wheel alignment
  • Filter replacement
  • Spark plug replacement
  • Radiator repair
  • Fuel system repair
  • Timing belt replacement

No matter what brings customers and their vehicles into Two Fingers Automotive, we pride ourselves on offering fair, honest and affordable work completed by ASE certified technicians.

This dedication to our customers is one of the reasons we are celebrating our fifth anniversary. While some other repair shops have come and gone from the area, we are going stronger than ever, and look forward to serving the Mooresville area for many more years to come.

Two Fingers Automotive

465 S Broad St Mooresville, NC 28115

(704) 230-4678

SOURCE Two Fingers Automotive

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.