Two Firms to Join Buckingham Strategic Wealth

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Buckingham Strategic Wealth, LLC ("Buckingham" or "Buckingham Strategic Wealth") today announced that two registered investment advisors, Baldwin & Associates ("Baldwin") and GreenCourse Financial Advisors, LLC ("GreenCourse"), are joining Buckingham.

Baldwin's and GreenCourse's respective teams of advisory professionals will become part of the Buckingham team upon completion of the transactions, which are both expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020.

"With talented professionals and loyal clients, these well-respected firms align with Buckingham's culture and evidence-based investment and advanced planning philosophy," said Justin Ferri, chairman of Buckingham Strategic Wealth. "With Baldwin we are expanding our presence in Florida, and with GreenCourse we are partnering with a Greater St. Louis area firm that we respect and have known for a long time. We welcome these two new teams to the Buckingham family."

The Baldwin team will remain at its current location in Indian Harbour Beach, Florida, while the GreenCourse team will serve clients from Buckingham's headquarters in St. Louis, Missouri.

About Buckingham Strategic Wealth

Buckingham Strategic Wealth, LLC helps individuals, families, businesses, trusts, nonprofits, retirement plans and medical practice owners achieve their most important life and financial goals by creating customized, comprehensive, evidence-based financial plans. Buckingham's investment philosophy is rooted in an academic approach tailored to address each client's willingness and ability to accept market risk. As a registered investment adviser, Buckingham has a fiduciary obligation to its clients. Buckingham's investment approach centers on modern portfolio theory implemented through passively managed mutual funds and the firm's fixed income portfolio design and execution capabilities. Headquartered in St. Louis, Buckingham has 41 offices in 22 states. For more information, visit www.BuckinghamSW.com.

Buckingham Strategic Wealth and the community of independent advisors that make up Buckingham Strategic Partners collectively manage or administer more than $50 billion as of June 30, 2020.

