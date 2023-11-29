Two FORESEE Memory Cards Added to the Approved Vendors List (AVL) of Raspberry Pi Computers, Taking Compatibility to a New Level

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, FORESEE EPLUS series microSD and industrial microSD products have been officially added to the AVL of Raspberry Pi computers, marking a significant breakthrough for the platform compatibility of FORESEE's mobile storage product line.

Raspberry Pi microSD Card Approval Certificate

A Raspberry Pi is a miniature single-board computer designed primarily for educational purposes. It was developed by the Raspberry Pi Foundation in the UK and was first released in 2012. Since then, it has gained global popularity as a widely embraced platform. It utilizes an ARM processor, enabling it to run various operating systems and offering extensive expansion capabilities. The use of SD and microSD cards as storage devices facilitates easy insertion and burning of operating systems. Furthermore, the Raspberry Pi motherboard is equipped with USB and Ethernet interfaces, allowing connection to external storage devices, keyboards, mice, and networks. It also supports analog and HDMI video output, providing basic PC functionality. Due to its compact size, high performance, affordability, and ease of development, the Raspberry Pi microcomputers have garnered significant attention from industry professionals and computer enthusiasts alike, finding extensive applications in fields such as the Internet of Things (IoT), smart electronics, industrial automation, artificial intelligence, and renewable energy.

To comprehensively assess the performance of FORESEE's EPLUS series microSD and industrial microSD products, the platform subjected the products to stringent tests on the Raspberry Pi 4 Model B/4GB device. These tests included loading custom images (including the latest Buster images), automated stress testing scripts, and diversified testing content such as automatic visits to local websites using Google Puppeteer.

After enduring over 14,000 power outages and running continuously for 2.5 million seconds, both products demonstrated outstanding performance under various demanding test conditions. They excelled in terms of product speed and random read-write performance, meeting the Raspberry Pi test benchmarks. This means that both products can deliver stable and efficient storage support in complex and ever-changing usage environments.

Being included in the AVL list not only showcases the achievements in technological research and development of the FORESEE mobile storage product line but also marks a new starting point for their application development in markets related to IoT, smart electronics, and industrial control.

Moving forward, FORESEE will leverage the momentum gained from this milestone to strengthen its collaboration with Raspberry Pi and other mainstream platforms. This will enable FORESEE to expand into broader markets, offering industry customers even more high-quality storage products and services.

About FORESEE

Founded in 2011, FORESEE is an industry storage brand which owned by Longsys (301308.SZ). Powered by technology, focused on customers, and driven by innovation, FORESEE has been engaged in the storage industry for many years. It owns four product lines: embedded storage (include industrial storage), mobile memory, solid-state drive, and memory module.

