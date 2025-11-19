Two Former BigLaw M&A Attorneys Launch rubi, a Virtual Apprenticeship in Transactional Law--and Texas Law is Offering the Platform to the Entire Law School

rubi is introducing a new model for transactional lawyer training: apprenticeship at scale.

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks the launch of rubi, a legal tech startup founded by M&A attorneys Geetika Jerath and Madison Keeble to reimagine legal apprenticeship for the next generation of lawyers.

Built over two years of rigorous curriculum development and pilot testing, rubi's flagship program, The Transactional Practice Guide: M&A, is designed to take a brand new lawyer and train them to operate at the level of a second-year associate.

rubi founders, Madison Keeble and Geetika Jerath

But pilots revealed the demand for the same structured training extends even further, from BigLaw to boutique attorneys, in-house counsel, and even experienced lawyers switching practice areas. And the response has been consistent:

"A training program like rubi should be required for all lawyers alongside on-the-job training," said Martina Williams, an in-house attorney with 5+ years of experience who completed the program. "Before rubi, I didn't receive any formal training outside of being assigned tasks. There was very minimal background information or training that dives into the subject matter of the work. This is the first program like this that I've heard of."

rubi's approach

As remote work and AI reshape legal practice, rubi is rethinking how transactional lawyers are trained.

The program is an apprenticeship reimagined: participants step into the role of a BigLaw junior, staffed on Project Rubi, with step-by-step guidance from the founders through every task, decision, and document.

"Madison and I drew on the most valuable lessons from our 25,000+ billable hours in BigLaw, reverse-engineered them into exactly what a junior M&A lawyer needs to know, and built a platform that teaches it all upfront," says Jerath. "Juniors work through a comprehensive mega-deal designed specifically for their learning, where every piece builds on the last to create complete understanding."

"It's as if Geetika and I are at their desks, teaching not just substantive concepts and what to do, but why they're doing it, what questions to ask, and how everything fits into the bigger picture, using a full purchase agreement and transaction documents to build judgment in context," said Keeble.

In 10-15 hours, juniors complete digestible units that fit into busy schedules. They work through assignments that progressively build on each other, from managing competing priorities, to analyzing change of control provisions, and drafting a full transaction checklist and ancillaries.

Immediate impact, zero lift

Individuals can complete the program on their own, or a law firm or law school can roll it out institution-wide. Everyone receives the same comprehensive training, establishing a consistent baseline of skills, knowledge, and experience. Every firm works differently, and rubi accounts for that. rubi teaches lawyers how to adapt to their team's preferences, so they can deliver what their firm expects and take work off their team's plates from the start.

"Once rubi is deployed at a firm or law school, the training runs itself," Keeble said. "It's designed to work alongside on-the-job learning: students use it to stand out in recruiting and prepare for summer associate positions, practicing lawyers apply new skills and add value to their deals immediately, and senior lawyers can focus on higher-level work while their teams develop systematically."

And even ahead of rubi's formal launch, that approach is already prompting institutions to adopt rubi as part of their training strategy.

Law school partnership

rubi is thrilled to announce that The University of Texas School of Law, in collaboration with the Texas Law and Business Program, has signed on to provide platform access to the entire law school.

"Our program bridges the gap between legal education and the realities of transactional practice," said Prof. Eliot Cotton, the Texas Law and Business Program's director. "rubi is designed to help students develop skills that have traditionally taken years in a firm to learn: context, structure, and a clear understanding of how deals actually work. Providing this platform for our students is a tremendous opportunity for us, and we're excited to get started."

Jerath and Keeble are particularly excited for the partnership. "By offering rubi to every student at Texas Law before they even enter the profession, Texas Law is demonstrating its continued commitment to giving its students a competitive edge. Madison and I are both proud graduates of UT Austin, and rubi was built right here in Austin. To have rubi in the hands of Texas Law students is deeply meaningful to us both," said Jerath.

