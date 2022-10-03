TWO FORMER DEPUTY WHITE HOUSE COUNSEL JOIN LATHAM IN WASHINGTON, D.C.

Danielle Conley and Jonathan Su bring tremendous senior government experience to the

WASHINGTON, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Latham & Watkins LLP1 is pleased to announce that Danielle Conley has joined, and Jonathan Su has rejoined, the firm's Washington, D.C., office as partners in the White Collar Defense & Investigations Practice and members of the Litigation & Trial Department. Conley and Su recently finished their service as Deputy Counsel to President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. in the White House Counsel's Office. They bring high-level government credentials and unparalleled experience across white collar matters.

"We are thrilled to welcome Danielle and welcome back Jonathan to our team in Washington," said Daniel Lennon, Managing Partner of the firm's Washington, D.C., office. "They have distinguished themselves in government and private practice as pragmatic thinkers and principled advisors with deep intellectual passion. Their substantial knowledge and deep Washington experience uniquely positions them to help clients navigate a host of enforcement and regulatory challenges."

As Deputy Counsel to the President, Conley provided strategic advice to senior White House officials on a wide range of policy, legislative, regulatory, litigation, and judicial matters. She established and led the first-ever White House Counsel's Office team dedicated to civil rights and equity issues. Among other high-profile efforts, Conley helped shepherd Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson's historic nomination to the US Supreme Court. Conley previously served as Associate Deputy Attorney General at the US Department of Justice (DOJ), where she advised the Deputy Attorney General and other senior government officials on litigation and policy issues and managed some of the Department's most significant and civil rights enforcement matters.

Su returns to Latham after serving as Deputy Counsel to the President. In this role, Su had principal responsibility for Congressional oversight and controversy matters at the White House and across the Executive Branch, handling key issues at the top of the news over the past two years. Su also advised senior White House and Executive Branch officials on a broad swath of sensitive and high-profile matters, including risk management, nominations and personnel issues, litigation, and policy. Su previously served as Special Counsel to President Barack Obama and as an Assistant United States Attorney in the District of Maryland, where he conducted 12 jury trials to verdict. In his prior role at Latham, Su served in multiple leadership positions, including as Deputy Managing Partner of the firm's Washington, D.C., office and as Global Chair of the firm's Pro Bono Committee.

"We could not be more excited to have Danielle join and Jonathan rejoin Latham," said Michele Johnson, Global Chair of Latham's Litigation & Trial Department. "Danielle is an incredibly thoughtful and savvy strategist with extensive experience handling the most prominent, sensitive legal challenges. She has been battle-tested at the highest levels and has an impeccable reputation for her excellent judgment, crisis management skills, and dedication to clients' long-term success. Jonathan, well-known for his commitment, intellect, and courtroom tenacity, established himself in government and at Latham as a stellar advocate in the most difficult cases. His wealth of experience as a Latham partner, federal prosecutor, and senior White House official firmly positions him to guide our clients through their most pressing matters."

Conley brings a sterling track record in private practice, during which she represented companies, boards, and educational institutions in high-stakes government and internal investigations and other multifaceted legal challenges at the intersection of law, government policy, and business. She has significant experience leading sensitive internal investigations following reported allegations of sexual misconduct and discrimination, as well as conducting internal reviews and legal risk assessments on issues pertaining to racial and gender equity.

"Danielle's arrival and Jonathan's return significantly bolster our formidable team of white collar lawyers," said Doug Greenburg, Global Chair of the firm's White Collar Defense & Investigations Practice. "Danielle has held key roles in some of the White House's and DOJ's highest-profile and complex matters. Combined with her mix of experience, credibility, and authority, she will provide tremendous value to clients in today's regulatory and enforcement environment."

As a former partner in Latham's White Collar Defense & Investigations Practice, Su represented clients in DOJ, US Securities and Exchange Commission, and congressional investigations and conducted internal investigations regarding a wide range of alleged wrongdoing, including corruption, financial irregularities, and sexual misconduct. He also advised senior executives and boards of directors on their strategic response to investigations becoming public.

"Jonathan sets himself apart with his substantive skills, unique combination of experience, and passion for representing clients. He has held numerous leadership roles, and he is both a skilled investigator and able trial lawyer," Greenburg said. "Both his and Danielle's invaluable experience also allows them to serve as role models to our rising lawyers."

Conley and Su arrive closely after leading trial lawyers Christopher L. Garcia and Raquel Kellert, who joined the firm's market-leading White Collar Defense & Investigations Practice in New York.

Conley said, "I look forward to embarking on my career's newest chapter at Latham and fortifying the strength and breadth of the firm's exceptional, global platform. I deeply admire the firm's team-based approach to client service and dedication to pro bono and diversity."

Said Su, "I am thrilled to rejoin Latham where I have been fortunate to work with so many talented colleagues and friends, and to once again advise our clients across a wide range of matters in Washington and around the world."

Conley received her JD from Howard University Law School and an undergraduate degree from Tulane University. Following her graduation from law school and entry into private practice, she clerked for Judge Rosemary M. Collyer of the US District Court for the District of Columbia. Conley also previously served as a fellow at the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Inc.

Su received his JD from Georgetown University Law Center and an undergraduate degree from the University of California at Berkeley. After graduation, he clerked for Judge Julian Abele Cook Jr. of the US District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan and Judge Ronald M. Gould of the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.

