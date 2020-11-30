Two Former Senior Department of Justice Prosecutors Join Tycko & Zavareei LLP to Enhance Whistleblower Practice

"We're delighted that Renée and Eva have joined our firm," said Jonathan Tycko. "They come with significant investigations, litigation, and trial experience, and a deep understanding of how DOJ and government agencies investigate and pursue complex frauds. Renée and Eva are passionate advocates for whistleblowers, and are among the best at helping whistleblowers achieve their goals." "Their collective experiences at DOJ and representing whistleblowers are unparalleled, and they add to our firm's already-impressive bench of litigators," said Hassan Zavareei.

Continued collaboration with Finch McCranie, LLP

Brooker and Gunasekera will continue their well-established and effective relationship with Finch McCranie, particularly in jointly representing whistleblowers. "Renée and Eva are exceptional lawyers, and we are glad we were able to help them transition from meaningful government service to meaningful work representing whistleblowers. We look forward to continuing to work with them on current and future cases," said Finch McCranie partner Michael A. Sullivan. "We are excited that Renée and Eva will continue their successful collaboration with Finch McCranie for years to come," Finch McCranie Managing Partner Richard Hendrix said, "This is not quite a farewell but a new pairing among two whistleblower firms that we expect to continue successfully into the future. Collaboration provides whistleblowers with optimal results."

Experts in Whistleblower practice

Brooker spent nearly two decades in the Civil Division of the Justice Department in a senior leadership position. She had direct oversight for investigations, litigation, settlements, mediations, and trials involving nearly every industry, including the insurance, healthcare, pharmaceutical, defense, government procurement, small business, financial services, tobacco manufacturers, and higher education industries. She received numerous awards from the Justice Department for sizeable recoveries and successes at trial, including the Attorney General's highest award for fraud prevention. Brooker was the architect of the financial fraud cases under President Obama's Financial Fraud Enforcement Task Force and a lead counsel in both the drug pricing fraud litigation involving the pharmaceutical industry and the nine-month civil RICO trial against the tobacco industry for misleading the American public for decades about the health effects of smoking.

Gunasekera chaired the DOJ Civil Division's healthcare fraud practice as Senior Counsel. She had significant responsibility for investigating, litigating, and resolving cases involving the alleged fraudulent practices of managed care organizations, pharmaceutical manufacturers, healthcare providers, durable equipment manufacturers, physician groups, managed care providers, pharmacies, hospice and nursing home providers, government suppliers, and defense contractors. Many of her cases involved parallel criminal proceedings. They required health care organizations to execute Corporate Integrity Agreements with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Office of the Inspector General. In 2015, Gunasekera was a lead counsel in the most complex False Claims Act trial in recent history. Before working for the Justice Department, Gunasekera worked in private practice at two international law firms, handling complex commercial litigation and administrative trials.

Brooker and Gunasekera are graduates of the Georgetown University Law Center.

