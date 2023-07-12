TWO FRANDZEL ATTORNEYS NAMED AMONG THE NEXT GENERATION OF LEGAL LEADERS IN AMERICA

LOS ANGELES, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frandzel Robins Bloom & Csato, L.C. announced today that Wesley King and Gerrick Warrington have been listed in the first Lawdragon 500 X – The Next Generation guide. This seminal guide honors the burgeoning legal talent infusing traditional and innovative practices with fresh energy and forward-thinking perspectives.

"This is our inaugural guide dedicated to those who will define the future of the legal profession," states the publisher. "After reviewing thousands of candidates, we're confident the future is in good hands."

Managing Shareholder Hemal Master adds, "We are so proud to have such industrious and devoted attorneys at our firm. Wesley and Gerrick's inclusion in this guide is a testament to the bright future that awaits them."

Wesley King is a Partner in Frandzel's transactional group. He represents commercial banks, private lenders, funds, and other financial companies in a wide variety of transactional matters, including real estate transactions and finance, commercial loan documentation, and other secured transactions. As an integral component of the firm's transactional practice, Wesley also advises, structures, negotiates, and documents loan restructurings, distressed debt workouts, and other business disputes with the goal of maximizing collections and avoiding costly litigation for his clients. Moreover, Wesley has handled a wide variety of business and real estate matters, including purchase and sale agreements, company formation documentation, commercial leases, construction contracts, service agreements, and other business matters.

Gerrick Warrington is a bankruptcy lawyer and commercial litigator. He specializes in representing banks, private lenders, loan servicers, and other financial institutions and businesses in chapter 11 and chapter 7 bankruptcy cases, including appeals. Gerrick also represents businesses, including lenders, commercial landlords and tenants, and others in business and insolvency-related litigation in state and federal court.

As Lawdragon emphasizes the essential diversity, talent, and determination embodied by the new generation of legal leaders, Wesley and Gerrick's recognition in this prestigious guide represents their commitment to these values and their standing as key players in shaping the future of law.

Frandzel is a recognized leader offering legal counsel and litigation services to financial institutions and businesses. For over three decades we've been providing clients with time-tested results and business insights to help them succeed. We are known for our highly responsive service, lasting client relationships and solutions that work.

