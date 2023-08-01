TWO FRANDZEL ATTORNEYS NAMED COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE VISIONARIES

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frandzel Robins Bloom & Csato, L.C. announced today that Loren Gordon and Albert Moon have been recognized by Los Angeles Times as Commercial Real Estate "Visionaries," and they are profiled in the annual Commercial Real Estate Magazine.

"In a state of constant recovery and reinvention, the Southern California commercial real estate market has been unpredictable, yet trending toward growth. These uncertainties have not deterred the talented people featured in this list of visionaries," states the publisher. "These executives, lenders, builders, professional service providers have brought savvy, adaptability and relentless optimism to the commercial real estate world."

Managing Shareholder Hemal Master adds, "this recognition is a testament to Albert and Loren's immense dedication to clients. Their legal prowess and commitment to service make them powerhouses in the field of commercial real estate."

Albert Moon represents private and institutional lenders in various real estate financings, including acquisition, construction, development and refinance of diverse properties. He also assists lenders with loan workouts, loan sales, real property transactions and distressed loan settlements. Mr. Moon recently represented financial institutions in securing loans for commercial properties nationwide, construction financing for a luxury resort and financing for hotels and mixed-use projects.  He has also advised on financings for self-storage facilities, single-family home construction, leasehold interests, office space projects and industrial buildings.

Loren Gordon is a "highly accomplished transactional attorney specializing in commercial finance, real estate, and corporate transactions," states the profile. With nearly two decades of experience, Mr. Gordon has represented banks, regional and community banks, private lenders, developers and entrepreneurs. He has successfully structured, negotiated, and documented billions of dollars in financing. "Gordon also excels in workouts and debt restructuring, aiming to maximize value for his clients and avoid litigation." He has been recognized as a "Rising Star" by Southern California Super Lawyers Magazine and is a sought-after speaker on commercial lending industry topics.

Frandzel is a recognized leader offering legal counsel and litigation services to financial institutions and businesses. For over three decades we've been providing clients with time-tested results and business insights to help them succeed. We are known for our highly responsive service, lasting client relationships and solutions that work.

