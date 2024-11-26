Two Free Mini-Pantries to Open in Prince George's County

Priority Partners Expands Cupboards Project

HANOVER, Md., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Priority Partners, Maryland's largest Medicaid managed care organization, is celebrating Giving Tuesday with the grand opening of two new self-serve mini-pantries in Prince George's County.

On Tuesday, Dec. 3, the first of the two mini-pantries from the Priority Partners Cupboards Project will be unveiled at 9 a.m. at the Laurel Armory (422 Montgomery Street, Laurel MD). Then at noon, Priority Partners will unveil another new mini-pantry at the Bladensburg Town Hall (4229 Edmonston Rd, Bladensburg, MD).

"Priority Partners is committed to improving access to food in underserved Maryland communities," said Priority Partners CEO Ed Kumian. "By opening our sixth and seventh Cupboards, we are providing another way for neighbors to put food on their tables. This is a year-round priority, but has extra meaning this holiday season."

Priority Partners invites the public to attend these fun and free events in honor of Giving Tuesday to celebrate the launch of the first Cupboards Project mini-pantries in Prince George's County. There will be refreshments as well as a surprise guest appearance by the new Priority Partners mascot, Cubby the Cupboards Bear.

Started in 2021, the Priority Partners Cupboards Project has placed five mini-pantries in Maryland neighborhoods and launched three "Club on the Go" mobile pantries through local Boys & Girls Club chapters. Working under the motto "Take What You Need, Leave What You Can," the custom-built mini-pantries provide free healthy food and nutrition resources to remote or underserved neighborhoods. The new mini-pantries in Laurel and Bladensburg bring the total number of free-standing mini-pantries to seven, with more to come!

The Cupboards Project is supported by the generous support of our community partners. Learn more about the Priority Partners Cupboards Project and contact the health plan with inquiries at prioritypartnerscupboards.org .

