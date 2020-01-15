Two Garcia & Artigliere Attorneys Honored as Super Lawyers for 2020

LONG BEACH, Calif., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Stephen M. Garcia and Attorney William Artigliere, partners of the law firm Garcia & Artigliere, are 2020 Super Lawyers honorees.

Super Lawyers publishes annual awards which recognize the top attorneys throughout the United States, and honors candidates within their geographic location and area of practice. Attorneys Garcia and Artigliere were selected in the elder law category for Long Beach, CA.

Super Lawyers nominees are submitted by managing partners, other attorneys, and third parties, as well as identified through the organization's own research. To choose their winning attorneys, Super Lawyers evaluates candidates' verdicts and settlements, experience, honors and awards, pro bono and community service, and other qualifications. They also issue Rising Stars awards for attorneys who have been in practice for 10 years or less or are under the age of 40.

Attorney Stephen M. Garcia received his first Super Lawyers award in 2006, and then was awarded every year from 2008 to 2020. He has been honored by many other organizations during his legal career, including recognition as a top 30 plaintiff lawyer in California by the Daily Journal, a California Lawyer of the Year (CLAY) award from California Lawyer Magazine, a "500 Leading Lawyers in America" designation from LawDragon Magazine, and membership in the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum.

Attorney William Artigliere is a six-time Super Lawyers honoree. He was recognized as a Rising Star in 2013. In the past, he has worked on cases that changed the legal definition of the word "neglect" in the state of California and on a Florida case that established pre-suit notice requirements for nursing home abuse and medical malpractice cases.

Garcia & Artigliere is a law firm that primarily practices in the areas of elder abuse and nursing home abuse. Their legal team also represents the victims of wrongful death cases and truck accidents. In addition to their main location in Long Beach, Garcia & Artigliere has offices across the United States in Los Angeles, New Orleans, Phoenix, Lexington, KY, and Maitland, FL. To learn more about the firm or to schedule a free consultation with their attorneys, call (800) 328-2630 or visit their website at www.lawgarcia.com.

