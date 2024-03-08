TWO GOODYEAR ASSOCIATES RECOGNIZED AS EXCEPTIONAL WOMEN IN MANUFACTURING

The Women MAKE Awards recognize outstanding women in manufacturing and encourage them to mentor the next generation through an annual awards gala and leadership training program. The awards are part of MI's Women MAKE initiative, which aims to empower and inspire women in the industry and close the gender gap in manufacturing.

As Director of Government Compliance and Product Performance, Brandy Moorhead leads the effort in monitoring field performance and continuous improvement of product performance while ensuring all products meet government and industry requirements. She also advises Goodyear's annual STEM Career Day for middle and high school students in Akron, Ohio, connecting thousands of students with Goodyear associates, educational activities and examples of STEM careers. Originally focused on making engineering more accessible to girls in the community, the event has expanded to welcome participation from all students while still emphasizing inclusion in STEM.

"Brandy is a remarkable leader who has been instrumental in driving Goodyear's product development and quality across our portfolio," said Chris Helsel, senior vice president, Global Operations and chief technology officer of Goodyear. "She is a passionate advocate for STEM education, inspiring young minds to explore the career possibilities in science, technology, engineering and math. We are thrilled that the Manufacturing Institute has recognized her as a Women MAKE Award Honoree, and we are grateful for her outstanding service and leadership."

Margareta Perangin-angin was the first female manufacturing director of the Goodyear Indonesia plant, where she quickly established herself as a compassionate, results-driven leader. There, she created a high performing manufacturing organization with improved efficiency and a culture of safety. In 2023, she became the manufacturing director of Goodyear Japan where she continues to mentor and sponsor several women. Additionally, Perangin-angin hosts roundtables and presentations for women in her plant and the Asia-Pacific region to discuss professional challenges and career development.

"Margareta is exceptionally skilled in managing complex projects and delivering results," said Nat Madarang, president, Goodyear Asia Pacific. "She has also been a role model for many women in manufacturing, encouraging them to pursue their career goals and overcome challenges. We are proud to see her honored among some of the top women in manufacturing, and we thank her for her dedication to Goodyear."

The MI will recognize Moorhead and Perangin-angin among 130 award recipients during the Women MAKE Awards gala on April 18 in Washington, D.C. The evening will highlight each honoree's story, including their leadership and accomplishments in manufacturing.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear (NASDAQ: GT) is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 71,000 people and manufactures its products in 55 facilities in 22 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

About The Manufacturing Institute

The Manufacturing Institute builds, diversifies and strengthens the modern manufacturing workforce, with the goal of furthering individual opportunity, community prosperity and a more competitive manufacturing industry. The MI engages underrepresented communities and shifts perceptions about careers in modern manufacturing, leads skilled training and career development programs, provides thought leadership and research on the changing state of the workforce and builds partnerships to scale up its impact on manufacturing in the United States. As the 501(c)3 nonprofit workforce development and education partner of the National Association of Manufacturers, the MI is a trusted adviser to manufacturers, equipping them with solutions for the industry's toughest challenges. For more information, please visit www.themanufacturinginstitute.org .

SOURCE The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company