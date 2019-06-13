Two Haber Law Attorneys Achieve Honor of Florida Bar Board Certification

MIAMI, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wynwood, Miami-based law firm of Haber Law , P.A. is pleased to announce that Managing and Founding Shareholder David B. Haber and Partner Jonathan S. Goldstein have received Florida Bar Board Certification in Condominium and Planned Development Law.

Board certification recognizes an attorney's special knowledge, skills and proficiency in various areas of law and professionalism and ethics in practice. Established in 1982 by the Florida Supreme Court, board certification helps consumers identify top legal specialists.

Certification is the highest level of evaluation by The Florida Bar of the competency and experience of attorneys in the areas of law approved for certification.

"Board certification is a milestone achievement in an attorney's career," said Haber. "I'm proud of our notable work in this practice area and our commitment to servicing clients with high standards, extensive capabilities and utmost integrity."

Board certified lawyers have a minimum of five years in law practice and must show substantial involvement in the field of law for which certification is sought. Just seven percent of eligible Florida Bar members have earned board certification in one or more of the 27 specialty areas.

For more information on Florida Bar Board Certification, visit www.floridabar.org/certification.

About Haber Law

Haber Law is a 13-attorney boutique law firm based in Miami, Florida that focuses on construction law, including design and construction defects litigation, complex business litigation, condominium and homeowners association law, and all aspects of real estate law. Additional practice areas include aviation law, bankruptcy and creditors' rights, and family law. The firm is committed to its core values of integrity, service, dedication, innovation, diversity, and success. Haber Law is located on the internet at www.haber.law and can be reached at 305-379-2400.

Media Contacts

Velocitas Interactive Marketing + Public Relations

Patricia Beitler / Abbi Sierra

media@velocitas.com | 305-735-9845

SOURCE Haber Law

Related Links

http://www.haber.law

