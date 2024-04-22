Two Herbalife Laboratories Earn My Green Lab Certification Bringing the Total Labs Certified to Six

The Company Has Pledged to Achieve Green-Level My Green Lab Certifications for All of its Laboratories

by the End of 2030

LOS ANGELES, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Herbalife, a premier health and wellness company, announced today that two more of its laboratories have completed the My Green Lab Certification Program, at the 'Green' level, signifying the highest level of certification in the program. These accomplishments demonstrate the company's continuous progress towards its sustainability goals of reducing its carbon footprint and attaining Green-level certifications for all of its laboratories by the end of 2030, as outlined in its 2021-2022 Global Sustainability Report. The two labs that received the most recent certification were the Center of Excellence Analytical Laboratory in Bangalore, India and the Quality Laboratory at the Herbalife Innovation Manufacturing Facility in Winston-Salem North Carolina (HIMWS). Out of the company's 19 laboratories around the world, to date, six have received the prestigious 'Green'-level certification and five more are targeting certification before the end of the year.

The My Green Lab Certification is considered the gold standard for laboratory sustainability best practices around the world by the United Nations-backed Race to Zero campaign as a key measure of progress towards a zero-carbon future. To achieve the Green level, qualifying laboratories must meet 80 percent or more of the Green Lab assessment actions implemented during the program. Herbalife's Bangalore and HIMWS labs each met more than 90 percent.

"At Herbalife, we are dedicated to delivering quality products to our distributors and consumers, while improving lives within the communities we operate. The introduction of the My Green Lab Certification Program helps us drive the long-term sustainable change that's needed to truly be the premier health and wellness company and community, as we continue to focus on organizational change that positively impacts our labs, our product, and in turn, the people and communities we serve," said Troy Hicks, executive vice president of Worldwide Operations, Herbalife.

Scientific laboratories represent a significant industry-wide challenge within the health and wellness sector, as they generate substantial amounts of waste, pose safety risks due to hazardous chemical use, and consume extensive amounts of water. Herbalife partnered with My Green Lab in 2021 to develop more eco-efficient operations for its eight Quality Control laboratories around the world. Since starting the program, three more of the Company's R&D and testing laboratories also joined the My Green Lab Certification program.

In 2022, the Company earned its first three Green-level certifications for two of its Quality Control Labs in Suzhou and Nanjing, China, as well as its Research and Development lab in Torrance, California. Herbalife's Sensory and Food Laboratory in Torrance, California was the fourth Herbalife lab to earn a Green-level certification in September 2023.

My Green Lab is a nonprofit organization dedicated to building a global culture of sustainability in science. It is internationally recognized by the United Nations-backed Race to Zero Campaign and was chosen as a crucial player to help pharmaceutical and medical tech companies achieve the goal of a zero-carbon world by 2050 and is celebrated by the Department of Human Health and Services, the Sustainable Purchasing Leadership Council, and the International Institute for Sustainable Laboratories (I2SL). The My Green Lab Certification program is recognized by the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education (AASHE), The American Energy Society and the I2SL, and is a proven, scalable program that helps organizations improve their environmental impact goals with over 2,600 labs in 45 countries engaged thus far.

For more information about Herbalife's sustainability initiatives and accomplishments, visit: https://ir.herbalife.com/esg

About Herbalife Ltd.

Herbalife (NYSE: HLF) is a premier health and wellness company, community and platform that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers science-backed products to consumers in more than 90 markets through entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle to live their best life.

SOURCE Herbalife Ltd.