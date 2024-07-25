Two Highly Respected Wealth Management Veterans Join Elevation Point to Enhance Offering for Independence-Seeking Advisors

Firm Welcomes UBS Veterans to Leadership Ranks; Both Professionals First Met Founding Partner & CEO Jim Dickson During Tenures at Merrill Lynch

MINNEAPOLIS, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevation Point, a growth-oriented wealth management firm serving as a value-aligned investor and partner for RIAs and independence-seeking advisors, announces that wealth management veterans Bradford Smithy, CIMA®, and Robert B. Tamarkin have joined the firm as founding partners. Mr. Smithy and Mr. Tamarkin will serve as members of the firm's executive committee, focusing on partnership development and driving growth and expansion efforts.

"I've worked alongside and later competed against both Brad and Robert for many years. They are held in the highest regard as leaders in our industry. Throughout their careers, they've consistently excelled in building deep relationships and trust with the financial advisors they serve, which aligns perfectly with Elevation Point's core values," said Jim Dickson, founding partner and CEO of Elevation Point. "They also understand the need to remove roadblocks so advisors can deliver personalized advice and innovative client experiences. They have earned stellar reputations for consistently guiding advisors and staying ahead of industry shifts. We share a vision for a future centered on advisor independence, and I'm confident they are the right partners to help build and grow Elevation Point."

Mr. Smithy brings over 30 years of industry experience to the team. Before joining Elevation Point, he spent more than 15 years at UBS, holding leadership roles including Divisional Director. In this capacity, he oversaw more than 1,900 financial advisors responsible for managing nearly $500 billion in assets under management (AUM). Previously, Mr. Smithy spent more than 15 years at Merrill Lynch in various roles including financial advisor, complex sales manager, district sales manager, and complex director.

"I am proud to join Elevation Point, which has the ideal leadership team and a new innovative model for driving the transformation of our industry," said Mr. Smithy. "For growth-focused advisors and their clients, Elevation Point represents perfect alignment. Our value-aligned model ensures we're always on the same side of the table with our advisors, selecting the best solutions to meet their clients' needs. And we are just getting started – the sky is definitely the limit."

Mr. Smithy received his Bachelor of Science in Finance from the University of Florida. He holds the Certified Investment Management Analyst (CIMA) designation. He currently serves on the board of the Planned Giving Council of the Place of Hope and has previously served on the board of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

"At Elevation Point, we partner with wirehouse advisors seeking independence; Brad and Robert each bring decades of well-earned expertise, respect and leadership in this space, which will help us to greatly enhance our offering and amplify our mission," said Mark Penske, founding partner and vice-chairman of Elevation Point.

Before joining Elevation Point, Mr. Tamarkin spent nearly 20 years at UBS, where he most recently served as the Market Director for the Southeast Market, leading the firm's wealth management offices in Atlanta and across Georgia. Previously, he managed offices in North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. Earlier in his career, he served as a financial advisor at Merrill Lynch for more than a decade.

"We've witnessed a seismic industry shift toward independence in recent years," said Mr. Tamarkin. "This trend was a key factor in my decision to join Elevation Point. Our innovative partnership model isn't just about fees or platforms; it's about providing growth through capital and expertise -- and engaging in genuine collaboration to empower and elevate our partners in this new era."

Mr. Tamarkin received his Bachelor of Science in Public and Environmental Affairs from Indiana University.

Mr. Smithy and Mr. Tamarkin bring their expertise to a seasoned leadership team with decades of industry experience, complementing the recent arrival of Elevation Point's Head of Partner Integration Ryanne Gardner. Ms. Gardner, who joined earlier this month from BNY Mellon's Pershing, spent over 17 years at the firm, most recently specializing in guiding large/strategic firms through platform set up and integration.

With a commitment to independence and strategic growth partnerships, Elevation Point is reshaping industry standards by investing in and empowering advisors with a unique, value-aligned approach. Upon launching in June, the firm announced its acquisition of Mount Yale Capital Group, a 20-year leader in Outsourced Chief Investment Officer (OCIO) services with $3.4 billion in assets under management. This acquisition enabled Elevation Point to debut with a robust offering of dynamic, customizable OCIO solutions, complemented by comprehensive back and middle-office support services. The firm is dedicated to accelerating partner firms' growth and enhancing their independence through strategic investments, ranging from minority to majority stakes, while providing access to its integrated services, solutions, technology and support.

About Elevation Point

Elevation Point is a growth-oriented wealth management firm, serving as a value-aligned partner for RIAs and independence-seeking advisors. From dynamic OCIO solutions to personalized playbooks designed to empower advisors to thrive in independence, we offer customized and full-spectrum support. Our capital comes with complete transparency and no hidden agendas. Distinguishing ourselves as accelerators in a landscape of aggregators, we're powering a nationwide community of emerging industry leaders, overseeing more than $3.4 billion in assets under management. With a focus on advisor values and evolving client needs, our mission is clear: to elevate the entire industry to higher ground.

For more information, please visit elevationpoint.com, and for the latest updates, follow Elevation Point on LinkedIn.



