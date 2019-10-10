Two HighTower Advisors Featured on the 2019 Financial Times 401 Top Retirement Advisers List

CHICAGO, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HighTower's Jania Stout and Chad Wilson of Fiduciary Plan Advisors secured spots on the Financial Times 401 Top Retirement Advisers list for 2019. The list recognizes the top 401 financial advisors who specialize in serving defined contribution (DC) retirement plans across the U.S.

"Jania and Chad's highly skilled approach to managing retirement plans has provided countless companies with the guidance they need to help their employees achieve long-term financial security," said Bob Oros, HighTower CEO. "We congratulate them and the whole Fiduciary Plan Advisors team on this prestigious accolade."

Based in Owings Mills, Maryland, Fiduciary Plan Advisors provides clients with a wide range of consulting services on employer-sponsored retirement plans. The group has more than 20 years of experience in ERISA plan consulting.

The FT 401 list is developed by the Financial Times in collaboration with Ignites Research, a subsidiary of the Financial Times that provides business intelligence on investment management. The applicants were graded on DC assets under management (AUM), DC AUM growth rate, specialization in DC plans, years of experience, advanced industry credentials and compliance record. The "average" advisor on this year's FT 401 list has over 22 years of experience advising DC plans and manages $1.6 billion in DC plan assets. The advisors' DC plans on average account for 84% of their total AUM. View the full FT 401 list here.

In addition to the FT 401 list, HighTower advisors have also appeared on Forbes' America's Top Wealth Advisors, Top 250 Next-Gen Advisors, Best-in-State Next-Gen Advisors, Best-in-State Wealth Advisors and Top Women Advisors; Barron's Top 100 Independent Wealth Advisors, Top 100 Financial Advisors, Top 1200 Advisors by State and Top 100 Women Advisors; the Financial Times' Top 300 RIAs; InvestmentNews' Icons & Innovators list; and Working Mother Magazine's Top Wealth Advisor Moms.

About HighTower

HighTower is a national wealth management firm that provides growth capital and front- to back-end support services to independent-minded financial advisory businesses. Operating as a Registered Investment Advisor, HighTower provides investment, financial and retirement planning services to individuals, foundations and family offices. Corporate services include 401(k) consulting and corporate cash management. Visit www.hightoweradvisors.com.

Media Contact:

Patty Buchanan

JConnelly

973-567-9415

pbuchanan@jconnelly.com

Securities offered through HighTower Securities, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC, HighTower Advisors, LLC is a SEC registered investment adviser.

SOURCE HighTower

Related Links

https://www.hightoweradvisors.com

