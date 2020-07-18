Two Hightower Advisors Honored on Barron's 2020 List of America's Top 100 Women Advisors

CHICAGO, July 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hightower advisors Pamela Rosenau and Vanessa Martinez have been featured on Barron's 2020 list of "Top 100 Women Financial Advisors," an annual ranking that shines a spotlight on female advisors who are greatly impacting the wealth management space.

Pamela Rosenau, who is Chief Investment Officer of The Rosenau Group and Equity Market Strategist for Hightower, ranked 21st. This is her 10th consecutive year on the list. Vanessa Martinez, who is Managing Director and Partner at The Lerner Group, ranked 60th. This is her first year on the list.

"Pamela and Vanessa are highly impressive financial professionals who have pushed far beyond industry standards, and it shows in their practices, which are both rooted in dedication to a high standard of client care," said Bob Oros, CEO of Hightower Advisors. "The success and leadership these women have provided within our company over the years has been vital for our collective success, and their presence on this list is well deserved. On behalf of the entire Hightower community, I want to extend my warm congratulations."

The Barron's list is compiled from a 102-question survey, which advisors fill out about their practice. The data from this survey is verified by Barron's and applied to a rankings formula that reflects assets under management, revenue the advisors generate for their firms, and the overall quality of their practices. The rankings are meant as a starting point for clients looking for an advisor – a first-pass vetting that can help narrow a search.

In 2020, Hightower advisors also appeared on Barron's Top 1200, Top Private Wealth Teams, and Top 100 Financial Advisors lists; and Forbes' lists of the Best-in-State Wealth Advisors and Top Women Advisors.

