TWO HILL, FARRER & BURRILL PARTNERS NAMED LEADING LABOR & EMPLOYMENT ATTORNEYS

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hill, Farrer & Burrill LLP announced today that Partners Elissa Gysi and Sean McLoughlin have been recognized by Los Angeles Business Journal as "Leaders of Influence: Labor & Employment Attorneys." The Los Angeles Business Journal recognizes the professional achievements of community business leaders of influence by highlighting their milestones and notable contributions to the Los Angeles business community.

"When it comes to the intricacies of employment, a whole additional set of skills is required. The leading employment attorneys and experts in the region have their finger on the ever-changing pulse of employment legislation, the new rules of hiring and firing, and the various trends that they have been tirelessly monitoring and managing for their clients," states the publisher.

"We applaud Elissa and Sean for their dedication, expertise, and passion for the law," says Managing Partner Dean E. Dennis. "This honor is a testament to their legal prowess and evidence of their commitment to their clients and the community."

Elissa Gysi litigates and arbitrates labor and employment disputes, including the defense of wage and hour, discrimination, harassment, wrongful termination and accommodation claims. Gysi represents employers in matters before the Department of Fair Employment and Housing, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the Workers' Compensation Appeals Board and other federal and state administrative agencies. Additionally, Gysi drafts employment policies, agreements, and handbooks, and counsels employers regarding discipline and separation procedures, workplace privacy issues, and compliance with state and federal leave laws.

Sean McLoughlin represents employers in in labor law disputes, including the aggressive and innovative defense of wage and hour class action and PAGA cases, as well as federal FLSA claims. His expertise includes development and implementation of cutting-edge arbitration strategies to preserve employers' rights to defend claims on the merits of each individual case. He defends his clients in court and before arbitrators and administrative agencies, and specializes in trial of wrongful termination, retaliation and discrimination cases. McLoughlin's practice includes traditional labor law, from preventing Union organizing, to assisting employers in NLRB supervised elections, to helping employers with unionized workforces navigate the tricky intersection of bargained contracts and California's unique wage and hour laws.

Hill, Farrer & Burrill LLP is a California based law firm that commits to professional excellence, quality of service and client loyalty. A 100 year history of success finds its roots in a few enduring values — stability, integrity and exceptional attorneys.

