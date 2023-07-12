TWO HILL FARRER ATTORNEYS NAMED AMONG THE NEXT GENERATION OF LEGAL LEADERS IN AMERICA

News provided by

Hill, Farrer & Burrill LLP

12 Jul, 2023, 15:11 ET

LOS ANGELES, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hill, Farrer & Burrill LLP announced today that Chase Bakaly and Erika Silverman have been listed in the first Lawdragon 500 X – The Next Generation guide. This seminal guide honors the burgeoning legal talent infusing traditional and innovative practices with fresh energy and forward-thinking perspectives.

"This is our inaugural guide dedicated to those who will define where the legal profession of our country goes. Whose leadership will be called upon by businesses and individuals when they face their crossroads," states the publisher. "After reviewing thousands of candidates for what we informally call LDX500, we're confident the future is in good hands."

Managing Partner Dean E. Dennis adds, "We are so proud to have such passionate and capable attorneys at our firm. Erika and Chase's inclusion in this guide is a testament to the bright future that awaits them in the field of law."

Chase Bakaly practices law in the areas of business and complex litigation, eminent domain and inverse condemnation litigation, real estate and land use litigation, intellectual property litigation, unfair competition and trade secrets litigation, and labor and employment litigation. Mr. Bakaly represents and advises business entities of all kinds, including fortune 500 companies, individuals, private property owners, contractors, and public agencies. Outside of his law practice, Mr. Bakaly devotes his time and resources to various institutions and organizations. He has previously served as the Chair and Vice Chair of the Armed Forces Committee of the Los Angeles County Bar Association, which provides pro-bono legal services and assistance to active-duty military members, Veterans, and their families.

Erika Silverman is an expert in the field of employment law and has exclusively been practicing in this area for almost a decade. Ms. Silverman defends employers in cases alleging wrongful termination, discrimination, retaliation, harassment, and wage and hour violations. She also counsels and advises employers and drafts employment policies to assist clients in avoiding litigation. Prior to joining Hill Farrer, Ms. Silverman clerked for the United States District Court in the Central District of California where she worked for numerous District Court Judges and drafted orders on a wide range of motions.

As Lawdragon emphasizes the essential diversity, talent, and determination embodied by the new generation of legal leaders, Mr. Bakaly and Ms. Silverman's recognition in this prestigious guide represents their commitment to these values and their standing as key players in shaping the future of law.

Hill, Farrer & Burill LLP is a California based law firm that commits to professional excellence, quality of service and client loyalty. A 100 year history of success finds its roots in a few enduring values — stability, integrity and exceptional attorneys.

SOURCE Hill, Farrer & Burrill LLP

