TWO HILL FARRER PARTNERS NAMED "BEST LAWYERS IN AMERICA"

News provided by

Hill, Farrer & Burrill LLP

22 Aug, 2023, 14:45 ET

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hill, Farrer & Burrill LLP announced today that Partners Robert Eroen and Kevin Brogan have been recognized by Best Lawyers in the 30th edition of The Best Lawyers in America. Best Lawyers awards are compiled "by conducting exhaustive peer-review surveys in which tens of thousands of leading lawyers confidentially evaluate their professional peers" and honor "only the top 5.3% of elite lawyers in the nation across 150 practice areas."

"Ranking the most exceptional legal minds requires sustained commitment and considerable intricacy. We leave no stone unturned, ensuring that that each stage of the Best Lawyers awards cycle is thorough," states the periodical. "Our dedication to accuracy is backed by a Purely Peer Review® process that we developed for the first edition and have maintained across decades of research."

Robert Eroen specializes in the area of trust and estates (probate) law, in which he is certified as a specialist by the California State Bar Board of Legal Specialization. His experience also includes trust and will contests, fiduciary breaches and removal, and the increasingly important area of financial elder abuse. Additionally, Mr. Eroen handles a wide-array of administrative proceedings involving trusts, estates, conservatorships and guardianships, and drafts comprehensive estate and succession plans for individuals, families and businesses.

Kevin Brogan specializes in the trial of real estate and business cases, with a particular emphasis on eminent domain and inverse condemnation and other valuation matters.  He also defends large law firms in legal malpractice cases. He has substantial experience in the trial of jury and nonjury matters in state and federal courts, as well as before administrative tribunals and other forums. He is a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers and Chair of the Board of Directors of Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

Hill, Farrer & Burill LLP is a California based law firm that commits to professional excellence, quality of service and client loyalty. A 100 year history of success finds its roots in a few enduring values — stability, integrity and exceptional attorneys.

SOURCE Hill, Farrer & Burrill LLP

Also from this source

TWO HILL FARRER ATTORNEYS NAMED AMONG THE NEXT GENERATION OF LEGAL LEADERS IN AMERICA

HILL FARRER & BURRILL NAMED "TOP LAW FIRM" BY THE LOS ANGELES TIMES

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.