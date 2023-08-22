TWO HILL FARRER PARTNERS NAMED "BEST LAWYERS IN AMERICA"

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hill, Farrer & Burrill LLP announced today that Partners Robert Eroen and Kevin Brogan have been recognized by Best Lawyers in the 30th edition of The Best Lawyers in America. Best Lawyers awards are compiled "by conducting exhaustive peer-review surveys in which tens of thousands of leading lawyers confidentially evaluate their professional peers" and honor "only the top 5.3% of elite lawyers in the nation across 150 practice areas."

"Ranking the most exceptional legal minds requires sustained commitment and considerable intricacy. We leave no stone unturned, ensuring that that each stage of the Best Lawyers awards cycle is thorough," states the periodical. "Our dedication to accuracy is backed by a Purely Peer Review® process that we developed for the first edition and have maintained across decades of research."

Robert Eroen specializes in the area of trust and estates (probate) law, in which he is certified as a specialist by the California State Bar Board of Legal Specialization. His experience also includes trust and will contests, fiduciary breaches and removal, and the increasingly important area of financial elder abuse. Additionally, Mr. Eroen handles a wide-array of administrative proceedings involving trusts, estates, conservatorships and guardianships, and drafts comprehensive estate and succession plans for individuals, families and businesses.

Kevin Brogan specializes in the trial of real estate and business cases, with a particular emphasis on eminent domain and inverse condemnation and other valuation matters. He also defends large law firms in legal malpractice cases. He has substantial experience in the trial of jury and nonjury matters in state and federal courts, as well as before administrative tribunals and other forums. He is a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers and Chair of the Board of Directors of Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

Hill, Farrer & Burill LLP is a California based law firm that commits to professional excellence, quality of service and client loyalty. A 100 year history of success finds its roots in a few enduring values — stability, integrity and exceptional attorneys.

