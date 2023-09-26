TWO HILL FARRER PARTNERS NAMED LEADING CORPORATE EMPLOYMENT LAWYERS

News provided by

Hill, Farrer & Burrill LLP

26 Sep, 2023, 13:00 ET

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hill, Farrer & Burrill LLP announced today that Partners Elissa Gysi and Sean McLoughlin have been recognized by Lawdragon in the 17th edition of "500 Leading Corporate Employment Lawyers."

"This recognition comes at an inflection point for labor and employment. Auto workers are on strike, Hollywood has gone dark. Hotel workers are on the picket lines. And no one, it seems, is happy," states the publisher. "So we are especially proud to tip our hat to these unsurpassed experts who try to keep the balance between Corporate America and its workers."

Elissa Gysi litigates and arbitrates labor and employment disputes, including the defense of wage and hour, discrimination, harassment, wrongful termination and accommodation claims. Gysi represents employers in matters before the Department of Fair Employment and Housing, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the Workers' Compensation Appeals Board and other federal and state administrative agencies. Additionally, Gysi drafts employment policies, agreements, and handbooks, and counsels employers regarding discipline and separation procedures, workplace privacy issues, and compliance with state and federal leave laws.

Sean McLoughlin represents employers in labor law disputes, including the aggressive and innovative defense of wage and hour class action and PAGA cases, as well as federal FLSA claims. His expertise includes development and implementation of cutting-edge arbitration strategies to preserve employers' rights to defend claims on the merits of each individual case. He defends his clients in court and before arbitrators and administrative agencies, and specializes in trial of wrongful termination, retaliation and discrimination cases. Sean's practice includes traditional labor law, from preventing Union organizing, to assisting employers in NLRB supervised elections, to helping employers with unionized workforces navigate the tricky intersection of bargained contracts and California's unique wage and hour laws.

Hill, Farrer & Burill LLP is a California based law firm that commits to professional excellence, quality of service and client loyalty. A 100 year history of success finds its roots in a few enduring values — stability, integrity and exceptional attorneys.

SOURCE Hill, Farrer & Burrill LLP

Also from this source

TWO HILL FARRER PARTNERS NAMED "BEST LAWYERS IN AMERICA"

TWO HILL FARRER ATTORNEYS NAMED AMONG THE NEXT GENERATION OF LEGAL LEADERS IN AMERICA

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.