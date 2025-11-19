Two Holiday Kings Unite: King’s Hawaiian and Bing Crosby’s Mele Kalikimaka Celebrate 75 Years of Holiday Cheer with a Freshly Baked Remix

A sweet new collaboration reimagines a holiday tradition with the first-ever Mele Kalikimaka GingerBREAD House – crafted entirely from King's Hawaiian rolls – and new cover of "Mele Kalikimaka" by beloved Hawaiian-born singer-songwriter, Iam Tongi

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Two kings of the holidays, King's Hawaiian and Bing Crosby are coming together for the ultimate celebration in honor of their 75th Anniversaries and shared love for the holidays, family, and Hawaiian traditions. This year marks both the 75th Anniversary of King's Hawaiian, the beloved bakery brand known for its irresistibly sweet rolls, and the 75th Anniversary of one of Bing's most beloved holiday renditions, "Mele Kalikimaka." To celebrate, the two staples of the holiday season unite for a joyful new partnership with new twists on holiday classics including releasing new music, a music video and a limited-edition holiday product that honor heritage, flavor, and aloha spirit.

The centerpiece of the partnership features the launch of the King's Hawaiian x Bing Crosby "Mele Kalikimaka" GingerBREAD House. This limited-edition holiday offering turns a classic seasonal craft into a delicious, edible creation made entirely with King's Hawaiian's signature sweet rolls. Reimagining a tradition that's often admired but rarely eaten, the Mele Kalikimaka GingerBREAD House invites fans to build, enjoy, and actually take a bite of their beloved creation. Designed to be as Instagrammable as it is irresistible, the kit transforms holiday decorating into a truly flavorful experience with its foundation of King's Hawaiian's signature sweet rolls that are a staple in every holiday spread.

Each kit comes complete with King's Hawaiian Original Sweet Rolls, festive icing, and island-themed edible accessories all inspired by the Hawaiian spirit of celebration. Adding a multisensory twist, every GingerBREAD House kit will also include a mini record with a custom QR code to bring listeners directly to Bing Crosby's "Mele Kalikimaka" — serving as a joyful soundtrack to accompany your holiday tradition. The kit is available for $19.50 on https://kingshawaiian.com/ starting today while supplies last.

Furthering celebrations of the shared milestone, the Bing Crosby Estate and Primary Wave Music teamed up with Hawaiian-born singer-songwriter Iam Tongi to record a fresh take of the beloved "Mele Kalikimaka." With King's Hawaiian's support, on November 21st a 2-song EP featuring an Iam Tongi cover (Bing Crosby 75th Anniversary Edition) and a duet version with Iam Tongi and Bing Crosby's original vocals will be globally released, alongside a music video. This EP celebrates the timeless holiday classic with a modern island sound for a new generation of holiday fans to enjoy. Pre-save available now at https://found.ee/2kings.

Lisa Fruggiero, Vice President of Brand Partnerships at Primary Wave Music stated "Food, family, and music are at the heart of the holiday season. Together with the Bing Crosby Estate and King's Hawaiian, we've created a partnership that perfectly reflects the spirit of 'Mele Kalikimaka' while not only paying tribute to Bing Crosby's legacy and King's Hawaiian heritage, but also adding a contemporary twist from Iam Tongi, to connect generations of holiday enthusiasts."

"Recording on such a legendary song, made famous by the one and only Bing Crosby, has been a surreal experience for me. Growing up in Hawai'i with my big family, we used to go door-to-door at Christmas, singing 'Mele Kalikimaka' and other Christmas carols. I can't believe there's going to be a whole generation of people hearing my voice on it," said Iam Tongi.

For 75 years, King's Hawaiian has grown from a family bakery in Hilo, Hawaii, into a beloved national brand found on holiday tables nationwide. From its iconic sweet rolls to slider buns, bites, and flavored varieties, the brand continues to be an essential ingredient for festive gatherings and creative culinary traditions. As the #2 best-selling edible product for both Thanksgiving and Christmas, King's Hawaiian rolls have become synonymous with the holiday season — and last year alone, the brand sold enough rolls to wrap around Earth nearly four times!

"King's Hawaiian started with a dream to share a little aloha with every meal — and over 75 years later, that same spirit lives on," said Raouf Moussa, CMO of King's Hawaiian. "From our rolls on holiday tables to hearing 'Mele Kalikimaka' in homes across the country, this partnership brings together two traditions that instantly make it feel like the holidays."

King's Hawaiian is also celebrating the holidays with a brand-new holiday campaign, "It's Not the Holidays Without King's Hawaiian," celebrating the bread that has become a fixture of festive tables nationwide. This new multi-channel holiday-forward campaign will air nationally across TV, digital, and social throughout the holiday season.

About King's Hawaiian®

Founded 75 years ago in Hilo, Hawaii, by Robert R. Taira, KING'S HAWAIIAN is a family-owned business that has been dedicated to providing Hawaii-inspired foods made with original recipes and Aloha Spirit for three generations. KING'S HAWAIIAN makes the #1 branded roll in the United States, along with other irresistible products that inspire joyous food experiences people can't resist being a part of, including slider buns, hamburger buns, pretzel bites, and more. The soft and fluffy texture and perfect touch of sweetness of KING'S HAWAIIAN bread add even more fun and excitement to occasions big and small, including everyday meals and snacking, bringing loved ones together.

About Bing Crosby

Bing Crosby was the 20th century's greatest multi-media star — acclaimed in the worlds of recording, radio and motion pictures and honored by all three on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He was the most recorded voice in history. Bing recorded 41 #1 hits, including "White Christmas" – a best-seller for five decades. At the time of his passing in 1977, Bing Crosby was still the best-selling recording star of all time, certified by the Guinness Book of World Records. He won the 1944 Oscar for Best Actor in Going My Way.

