Two Hollywood icons, brothers Beau and Jeff Bridges, appear together on Giving Tuesday in new video for World Youth Clubs

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Emmy Award-winning actor Beau Bridges and his brother, Academy Award-winning actor Jeff Bridges, lend their voices to a new PSA campaign, "Circle Dance". The effort supports World Youth Clubs (WYC), an international youth development organization supporting safe spaces, adult guidance and positive programs in areas of need around the world.

90% of the world's youth live outside the U.S. Observing a dire need, Rick Goings and Susan Porcaro Goings founded World Youth Clubs. Beau, a founding Board Member, helps support WYC's work with Affiliate Clubs in 48 countries, serving some 400,000 youth in more than 3,800 locations.

"Circle Dance reflects the mission of World Youth Clubs, empowering the next generation to dream big and reach their full potential, even in challenging circumstances," said Susan Porcaro Goings, Chairman & Founder. "Beau and Jeff champion this effort to remind the world that supporting our youth is a collective responsibility."

"Circle Dance", the song written and recorded by Jeff Bridges, is the foundation of the PSA campaign. Beau and Jeff inform viewers that while WYC is already helping kids in more than 40 countries, "there are 160 other countries we'd like to reach." They close with a call to action: "We need YOU to help fund the World Youth Clubs and make their dream come true."

"Young people deserve our attention, our support, and our belief in their potential," said Jeff Bridges. "Circle Dance is about coming together as a community—no matter where you are in the world—to ensure that every child has a chance to thrive." Beau Bridges added, "Jeff and I grew up with strong role models and a sense of belonging, and we know how vital that is. We encourage everyone to 'circle up' and make a difference for kids everywhere." The Bridges brothers have long been active supporters of charitable causes. Beau's philanthropic efforts are focused on World Youth Clubs, while No Kid Hungry and The Amazon Conservation Team are among those Jeff supports.

The "Circle Dance" campaign will continue throughout 2025. To view the video, visit worldyouthclubs.org, or follow WYC on social media.

-- About World Youth Clubs (WYC)

WYC develops and supports youth development organizations that provide a positive environment for young people around the world. WYC affiliates in 48 countries provide trained youth workers and volunteers who guide, mentor and motivate kids to succeed, and research-based programs promote their physical, social, educational and emotional development.

Contact: Evan McElroy +1.770.841.1433 [email protected]

SOURCE World Youth Clubs