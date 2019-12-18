Two Hueman Leaders Named 2019 HRO Today Magazine Provider Superstar Award

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HRO Today named Sarah Palmer, Division President of RPO at Hueman, and Jennifer Cooper, Senior Vice President of RPO at Hueman, as '2019 HRO Today Magazine Provider Superstars.'

This annual award recognizes Palmer and Cooper as transformational leaders in the human resources and talent acquisition space. Palmer's introduction of tech-enabled operational models has transformed the digital recruitment marketing and talent acquisition processes of Hueman RPO's partners. Cooper's expertise in operational effectiveness has resulted in tremendous cost savings and increased recruitment performance across Hueman's partnerships. Together, Palmer and Cooper are a powerful HR Provider leadership team who is highly respected both within the industry and by client partners.

"I am honored to be recognized as an HRO Today Superstar because it is a reflection of the trust our partners have in Hueman RPO," said Sarah Palmer, Hueman's Division President of RPO Services. "The evolution and modernization of talent acquisition programs is a team effort," and I'm grateful for all the people who have helped make this happen."

"Every day, we focus on providing the best solutions to our partners – operational efficiencies to critical thought leadership," said Jennifer Cooper, Hueman RPO's Senior Vice President, "It is an honor for those efforts to be recognized as influential in the talent acquisition and human resources industries."

"Having great leaders in place to lead our RPO business is critical to our success," said Dwight Cooper, CEO and Founder of Hueman People Solutions. "Sarah and Jennifer are a powerhouse duo that brings innovation, strategic input, and dynamic leadership to all of our partnerships. I'm thrilled to know their efforts have been recognized; it's well-deserved for both of them."

Hueman is a nationally and globally recognized recruitment firm based in Jacksonville Beach, Florida. Hueman, the only organization in the country to be named a Best Workplace 14 years in a row, is the parent company to four organizations, including recruitment process outsourcing firm, Hueman: Your RPO Partner. Hueman offers a range of custom RPO services to a variety of partners across various industries, including healthcare, automotive, education, manufacturing and more. For more information, please visit huemanrpo.com.

