Two Hundred Underrepresented High School Students Across the Country Participate in INROADS National Career Academy

With support from multiple corporate partners, INROADS NCA will provide high school scholars participating in the INROADS College Links program with STEM workshops and professional development training. Partners include STEMBoard, which will provide students with a LINGO -powered coding curriculum; P&G, which will train students on professional branding; Babson College, which will provide students entrepreneurship training; and Merck and L3Harris Technologies, which will provide students with professional development training.

"Learning is most potent when it is matched with application. I am honored to play a role in preparing the next generation of leaders with the skills and confidence they need to lead in a technologically connected world," said Aisha Bowe, founder and CEO, STEMBoard, and founder of LINGO.

More than 200 underrepresented youth from across the country are expected to participate. INROADS NCA is designed to provide participants with interactive learning sessions. The curriculum provides specialization across career tracks and hands-on career awareness and exploration activities in STEM.

"INROADS is thrilled to be hosting our National Career Academy training virtually for our diverse-by- design high school scholars. We recognize the virtual shift that must take place for our Black and minority students to learn. This will be an incredible opportunity for our future leaders to gain training and develop their talents early for economic and social impact," said Forest T. Harper, Jr., president and CEO, INROADS.

"I am excited to have this opportunity to participate in such an enriching experience. INROADS NCA is providing me a leadership advantage that will pay off in the classroom and professionally," said Ciara Dacus, INROADS College Links scholar from Atlanta, GA.

Learn more about INROADS and their programs at http://INROADS.org .

About INROADS

INROADS was founded more than 50 years ago. Inspired by the famed I Have a Dream speech, Frank Carr founded INROADS to remove career barriers to corporate opportunities for people of color. It is the largest nonprofit organization committed to leadership and career development for underrepresented talent in the world. INROADS has prepared more than 154,000 diverse leaders with pre-employment skills and graduated more than 30,000 alumni into full-time professional positions with more than 1,000 corporate partners. Currently, INROADS serves 800-1,300 interns and 200 corporate clients. Learn more at http://INROADS.org and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn: @INROADSInc.

