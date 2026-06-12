TWO ICONS. ONE DANCE FLOOR. MADONNA AND ABSOLUT TURN UP THE HEAT.

"Confessions II is rooted in the idea of the dance floor as a ritualistic space where people can express themselves freely and connect with one another," said Madonna. "ABSOLUT shares that spirit. Together, we're creating experiences that encourage people to put down their phones, be present in the moment, and rediscover the joy of connecting through music and dance."

To mark the moment, ABSOLUT has partnered with Special Offer, the design team behind Confessions II's visual identity, to unveil "ABSOLUT ICON." The new creative is inspired by the brand's storied artistic legacy and its iconic "ABSOLUT PERFECTION." campaign including collaborations with celebrated artists and designers like Andy Warhol, Keith Haring, Versace and Herb Ritts. Building on the creative spirit that helped establish ABSOLUT as a cultural icon, "ABSOLUT ICON." reimagines the brand's instantly recognizable bottle silhouette through the lens of Madonna's enduring influence. Shot in 2026 by photographer Ricardo Gomes, the ad features Madonna wearing the iconic purple corset bodysuit originally worn during her 2006 Grammy Awards performance and in the "Sorry" music video, uniting two cultural icons in a contemporary homage to art, fashion, music, and self-expression.

The partnership continues ABSOLUT and Madonna's decades-long advocacy for the LGBTQ+ community. The new "ABSOLUT ICON." creative will be placed in publications that support the queer community, a nod to ABSOLUT's landmark 1981 advertisement in The Advocate, and along Pride parade routes around the country. ABSOLUT will also donate to longtime partner GLAAD, underscoring the brand's continued commitment to championing LGBTQ+ advocacy and inclusion.

"Madonna continuously moves culture forward through fearless self-expression, making this partnership feel both incredibly authentic and deeply meaningful for ABSOLUT," said Caroline Begley, Vice President of Marketing at Pernod Ricard USA. "The release of Confessions II is a cross-generational milestone and we're here to add some heat to the occasion with bold ABSOLUT® TABASCO™ cocktails and spicy dance floor moments."

To get into the groove ahead of the album's upcoming release, ABSOLUT is partnering with Madonna on multiple high-energy events which kicked off earlier this spring with "CLUB CONFESSIONS: LOS ANGELES," a surprise late night event in West Hollywood where Madonna and longtime collaborator Stuart Price gave guests an exclusive first listen to music from Confessions II while guests sipped on ABSOLUT cocktails. The event marked the first in a series of experiences supporting the album throughout the summer.

ABSOLUT and Madonna have also curated new cocktails built around ABSOLUT® TABASCO™, a fusion of ABSOLUT's smooth vodka and the legendary hot sauce brand. The cocktails feature bold takes on some of Madonna's favorites and fans can enjoy in bars, clubs and nightlife venues.

ABSOLUT Madonna : Spicy Lemon Drop Martini made with ABSOLUT ® TABASCO ™ for a fiery flair on Madonna's favorite cocktail.

: Spicy Lemon Drop Martini made with ABSOLUT TABASCO for a fiery flair on Madonna's favorite cocktail. ABSOLUT Hot Sauce : Spicy take on a Vodkarita inspired by a new Confessions II track.

: Spicy take on a Vodkarita inspired by a new track. ABSOLUT Confessions Cosmo : Cosmopolitan that's just as vibrant in color as the album artwork.

: Cosmopolitan that's just as vibrant in color as the album artwork. ABSOLUT Ex-spresso Yourself: Espresso Martini for grooving on the dance floor.

Grab a delicious Confessions II ABSOLUT® TABASCO™ cocktail and hit the dance floor. Follow @AbsolutUS or visit Absolut.com for Confessions-coded recipes, music, content and more spicy surprises.

ENJOY RESPONSIBLY. ABSOLUT® VODKA. PRODUCT OF SWEDEN. 40% ALC./VOL. DISTILLED FROM GRAIN. ©2026 IMPORTED BY ABSOLUT SPIRITS CO., NEW YORK, NY. ABSOLUT® x TABASCO™ Brand Chili Pepper Flavored Vodka. Product of Sweden. 38% Alc./Vol. ©2026 Imported by Absolut Spirits Co., New York, NY. TABASCO and the DIAMOND LOGO are trademarks of and licensed by McIlhenny Co.

ABOUT PERNOD RICARD

Pernod Ricard USA is the premium spirits and wine company in the U.S., and the largest subsidiary of Paris, France-based Pernod Ricard SA., the world's second largest spirits and wine company. Pernod Ricard employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide, is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI) and is part of the CAC 40 index. The company's leading spirits include such prestigious brands as Absolut Vodka, Avión Tequila, Chivas Regal Scotch Whisky, The Glenlivet Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Jameson Irish Whiskey, Kahlúa Liqueur, Malibu, Martell Cognac, Olmeca Altos Tequila, Beefeater Gin, Del Maguey Single Village Mezcal, Código Tequila, Monkey 47 Gin, Seagram's Extra Dry Gin, Malfy Gin, Hiram Walker Liqueurs, Midleton Irish Whiskey, Redbreast Irish Whiskey, Aberlour Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Lillet, Jefferson's

Bourbon, TX Whiskey, Smooth Ambler Whiskey, Rabbit Hole Whiskey, Pernod and Ricard; such superior wines as Jacob's Creek, Kenwood Vineyards, Campo Viejo and Brancott Estate; and such exquisite champagnes and sparkling wines as Perrier-Jouët Champagne, G.H. Mumm Champagne and Mumm Napa sparkling wines.

Pernod Ricard USA is headquartered in New York, New York, and has more than 1,000 employees across the country. As "creators of conviviality," we are committed to sustainable and responsible business practices in service of our customers, consumers, employees and the planet. Pernod Ricard USA urges all adults to consume its products responsibly and has an active program to promote responsible drinking. For more information, visit: www.pernod-ricard-usa.com .

MEDIA CONTACT

Jordan Serafino

Senior Manager, Earned, Pernod Ricard

[email protected]

Sophia Weldon

Articulate on behalf of ABSOLUT

[email protected]

SOURCE Pernod Ricard