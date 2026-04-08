ABSOLUT BRINGS THE SPICE TO COACHELLA

NEW YORK, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Absolut is introducing new levels of flavor and heat to warm weather days with buzzy new festival and brunch experiences.

Absolut returns to the desert as The Official Vodka of Coachella, serving up hot experiences and bold cocktails throughout the festival. Absolut Ocean Spray® Refreshers is Absolut’s first 100-calorie,​​​​ lower-sugar Ready-to-Drink Vodka Cran range, available in four crisp flavors.

ABSOLUT BRINGS ABSOLUT HEAT HAUS AND COOLER CLUB TO COACHELLA

Absolut returns as The Official Vodka of Coachella, a distinction the iconic vodka brand has held for more than a decade. This year, Absolut is making Coachella even spicier with the "Absolut Heat Haus." At the new heatwave experience, Coachella-goers can sip cocktails designed to complement the rhythm and energy of the festival, like the Absolut Spicy Lemonade and Absolut Pina Picante Vodkarita. Spice comes to life visually in the "Absolut Heat Haus" from red accents to photo ops at every turn for guests to capture their festival 'fits. Designed for moments of connection, fire beats will play throughout the Absolut Heat Haus so get ready to show up as your authentic self to the dance floor.

For every heatwave, there's a perfect cool-down. Festival-goers will also get an exclusive first sip of Absolut's newest Ready-to-Drink innovation, Absolut Ocean Spray® Refreshers at The Cooler Club, a grab & go concession stand on the festival grounds. Absolut Ocean Spray® Refreshers is Absolut's first 100-calorie, lower-sugar Ready-to-Drink Vodka Cran range. Available in four crisp flavors including White Cranberry, White Cran-Strawberry™, White Cran-Peach™, and White Cran-Watermelon, these serves offer a light, refreshing taste for consumers seeking bright flavor with effortless convenience.

"For more than a decade, Absolut has helped shape the Coachella experience, uniting festivalgoers over bold cocktails and iconic moments," said Caroline Begley, Vice President of Marketing, Pernod Ricard USA. "This year, we're turning up the heat with hotter activations and spicier drinks for an unforgettable time."

TURNING UP THE HEAT WITH NEW BRUNCH ACTIVATIONS

Absolut's newest drop, ABSOLUT® x TABASCO™, is fueling 2026's triumphant return of the high-energy brunch, with the Absolut Hottest Brunch: Desert Edition in Palm Springs, CA. From fiery cocktails to spicy bites and DJ sets, the Absolut Hottest Brunch delivers on consumers' growing appetite for spicy cocktails and their desire for daytime social drinking occasions.

Absolut is also shining a spotlight on a beloved brunch favorite – the Bloody Mary – in a bold national media campaign that reimagines the iconic Absolut bottle silhouette in a world where volcanoes erupt not with lava but with fiery Bloody Marys. The campaign spans social, streaming CTV, foodie editorial, eCommerce and eye-catching OOH, ensuring ABSOLUT® TABASCO™ shows up wherever flavor seekers scroll, stream or sip.

From the California desert to brunch tables nationwide, Absolut is bringing the heat this spring and summer. For more information, visit Absolut.com and follow @AbsolutUS on Instagram.

ENJOY RESPONSIBLY. ABSOLUT® VODKA. PRODUCT OF SWEDEN. 40% ALC./VOL. DISTILLED FROM GRAIN. ©2025 IMPORTED BY ABSOLUT SPIRITS CO., NEW YORK, NY.

ABOUT PERNOD RICARD USA

Pernod Ricard USA is the premium spirits and wine company in the U.S., and the largest subsidiary of Paris, France-based Pernod Ricard SA., the world's second largest spirits and wine company. Pernod Ricard employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide, is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI) and is part of the CAC 40 index. The company's leading spirits include such prestigious brands as Absolut Vodka, Avión Tequila, Chivas Regal Scotch Whisky, The Glenlivet Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Jameson Irish Whiskey, Kahlúa Liqueur, Malibu, Martell Cognac, Olmeca Altos Tequila, Beefeater Gin, Del Maguey Single Village Mezcal, Código Tequila, Monkey 47 Gin, Seagram's Extra Dry Gin, Malfy Gin, Hiram Walker Liqueurs, Midleton Irish Whiskey, Redbreast Irish Whiskey, Aberlour Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Lillet, Jefferson's Bourbon, TX Whiskey, Smooth Ambler Whiskey, Rabbit Hole Whiskey, Pernod and Ricard; such superior wines as Jacob's Creek, Kenwood Vineyards, Campo Viejo and Brancott Estate; and such exquisite champagnes and sparkling wines as Perrier-Jouët Champagne, G.H. Mumm Champagne and Mumm Napa sparkling wines.

Pernod Ricard USA is headquartered in New York, New York, and has more than 1,000 employees across the country. As "creators of conviviality," we are committed to sustainable and responsible business practices in service of our customers, consumers, employees and the planet. Pernod Ricard USA urges all adults to consume its products responsibly and has an active program to promote responsible drinking. For more information, visit: www.pernod-ricard-usa.com.

ABOUT MCILHENNY COMPANY AND TABASCO® BRAND

From our home on Avery Island, Louisiana, McIlhenny Company produces TABASCO® Brand products, including the legendary TABASCO® Original Red Sauce. A household and restaurant staple around the world, TABASCO® Sauce is sold in more than 195 countries and territories and labelled in more than 36 languages and dialects. With more than 155 years of pepper expertise, our family-owned and operated company is constantly experimenting with new flavors and products to carry on our legacy of exciting the world's most popular food and drinks. Our core range of pepper sauces includes TABASCO® Original Red Sauce, TABASCO® Jalapeño Sauce, TABASCO® Chipotle Sauce, TABASCO® Sweet Chili Sauce, TABASCO® Sriracha, TABASCO® Habanero Sauce, TABASCO® Scorpion Sauce, TABASCO® Buffalo Style Sauce, and our new TABASCO® Salsa Picante.

ABOUT OCEAN SPRAY

In 1930, Ocean Spray, an agricultural cooperative, was founded by three maverick farmers – bonded by bold cranberry love. Since then, they've grown into a vibrant global CPG company, built on the strength of roughly 700 family farmers in the United States, Canada, and Chile. Together, they have worked to preserve the family farming way of life for nearly 100 years, and for generations to come. Today, Ocean Spray® cranberries show up in more than a thousand deliciously nourishing products in over 100 countries worldwide. United by passion and purpose, Ocean Spray is committed to trailblazing the power of the mighty cranberry through its offbeat taste and uncanny nutrition to feed happier lives for all. Born Tart. Raised Bold.™

MEDIA CONTACT

Jordan Serafino

Senior Manager Earned, Pernod Ricard

[email protected]

Sophia Weldon

Articulate on behalf of ABSOLUT

[email protected]

SOURCE Pernod Ricard