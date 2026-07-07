Two Icons, One Epic Mashup: Little Debbie® Snacks Unveils the New Fudge Round Creme Pie

The decadent, chocolatey cookies of a Fudge Round meet the legendary, fluffy filling of an Oatmeal Creme Pie in the ultimate sweet collaboration.

COLLEGEDALE, Tenn., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Debbie, America's favorite snack cake brand, is officially bringing snack time to a whole new level. In an unprecedented flavor crossover, the brand has announced the newest addition to its beloved cookie lineup: the Little Debbie Fudge Round Creme Pie, officially launching nationwide mid July.

Little Debbie Fudge Round Creme Pies

For decades, snack lovers have debated between the rich, chocolatey goodness of Fudge Rounds and the classic, spiced comfort of Oatmeal Creme Pies. Now, fans no longer have to choose. The new Fudge Round Creme Pie is a legendary mashup that features two decadent, chocolate-flavored Fudge Round cookies sandwiching the signature, fluffy white creme filling made famous by the iconic Oatmeal Creme Pie.

"We wanted to create something truly spectacular for our fans by bringing together the best of two distinct snack worlds," said Hannah Norman, Little Debbie product manager. "The rich, fudgy texture of the Fudge Round combined with the nostalgic, airy sweetness of our Oatmeal Creme Pie filling creates a flavor profile that is both brand new and comforting all at once. It's the ultimate treat for chocolate lovers and creme pie enthusiasts alike."

What Makes It a Must-Try?

The Perfect Cookie: Two soft, chewy and intensely chocolatey Fudge Round cookies serve as the perfect base.

Two soft, chewy and intensely chocolatey Fudge Round cookies serve as the perfect base. The Iconic Filling: Packed with the same light, fluffy signature creme filling that has made the Oatmeal Creme Pie a household staple since 1960.

Packed with the same light, fluffy signature creme filling that has made the Oatmeal Creme Pie a household staple since 1960. Conveniently Wrapped: Available in the classic multi-pack boxes, perfect for lunchboxes, after-school snacks or a late-night treat.

Availability

Mark your calendars for the ultimate flavor drop! The new Little Debbie Fudge Round Creme Pies will officially hit store shelves mid-July. Fans will be able to find them at grocery stores and supermarkets nationwide. Look for them in their eye-catching new packaging in the snack cake aisle. Use our snack finder link on our website LittleDebbie.com to find them in a store near you.

ABOUT THE LITTLE DEBBIE BRAND

McKee Foods' Little Debbie brand is the No. 1 brand in the baked sweet goods category. American shoppers purchase more than 2,000 Little Debbie products per minute. Little Debbie snacks are made fresh and delivered from our bakeries to your communities on our own trucking fleet. Wholesale distributors, who are members of your communities, purchase these products from McKee Foods and sell them to local retailers, and ensure that the freshest products are available in your stores. In fact, you'll find our family promise of quality, freshness and taste on every package. Visit littledebbie.com for more information, or follow Little Debbie on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT MCKEE FOODS CORPORATION

McKee Foods is a family-owned bakery whose story began during the height of the Great Depression, when founder O.D. McKee started selling 5-cent snack cakes from the back of his car. Soon after, he and his wife, Ruth, bought a small bakery on Main Street in Chattanooga, Tenn., using the family car as collateral. Today, the company employs approximately 6,250 people in Collegedale, Tenn.; Gentry, Ark.; Stuarts Draft, Va.; and Kingman, Ariz. It creates and produces Little Debbie bakery snacks®, Drake's® cakes, Sunbelt Bakery snack bars® and Fieldstone® Bakery baked goods. Visit mckeefoods.com for more information.

SOURCE McKee Foods Corporation