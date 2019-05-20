Two IGEL Executives Named to CRN's 2019 Women of the Channel List

SAN FRANCISCO, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL, provider of a next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces, today announced CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company, has named Enit Nichani, Vice President of Marketing and Kimberly Nicola, Channel Marketing Manager, to the 2019 Women of the Channel List.

Nichani has been featured on the list for three years in a row, and this is the second year she has been recognized as part of the Power 100, an elite subset of the annual Women of the Channel list. For the first time, Nicola is featured on the list that recognizes leaders from all areas of the IT channel ecosystem; representing technology suppliers, distributors, solution providers, and other IT organizations.

CRN editors choose the list from a multitude of channel leadership applicants and select the final honorees based on their professional accomplishments, demonstrated expertise, and ongoing dedication to the IT channel. Each executive on the list is recognized for her contributions to channel advocacy, channel growth and visionary leadership. The Power 100 belong to an exclusive group of the overall list: women whose leadership and vision are key drivers of their companies' success and have had significant influence to move the entire IT channel forward.

"Enit and Kimberly both play an integral role in IGEL's rapid growth and success in North America," said Jed Ayres, President and CEO, IGEL North America. "Their passion for the channel, innovative ideas, and hard work have resulted in unprecedented success for IGEL and our partners. I'm incredibly proud of Enit and Kimberly for their many accomplishments over the past year, which truly demonstrate the enormous impact that women are making here at IGEL, and across the channel as a whole."

Since July 2016, Nichani had led efforts to elevate the IGEL message with partners and customers through comprehensive marketing plans and programs including event marketing, lead generation and demand generation programs. Prior to joining IGEL, she held marketing and channel program management positions with RES Software, Dell Wyse, NEC Corporation of America and IBM.

During 2018, Nichani spearheaded the IGEL IT Ballers campaign, helping IGEL Platinum and select Gold level channel partners leverage the campaign through co-branded campaign kits resulting in 300+ completed surveys and co-hosted demonstrations. Supporting the campaign was a massive PR, advertising, social media and event marketing effort that drove prospect engagement at 250+ global events, culminating in a customer success story contest where five finalists faced off against each other in a public voting event. Ultimately, the campaign generated over 3,000 new evaluation requests and resulted in close to 500 completed product demos, pointing to over $5M in new sales opportunities for IGEL and our channel partners. In 2018, IGEL had a landmark year, surpassing $100M in revenues worldwide. In the U.S., revenues were up by 79%.

Nicola has been with IGEL since January 2018. Prior to that, she was a channel manager for Ivanti (formerly RES Software). Early on in her career, Kimberly worked as a channel account manager at Dell, where she was responsible for the Dell Security (SonicWALL) product line at three Dell Distribution partners in the U.S. and Canada. Over the last year, she was actively involved in the successful execution of the IGEL IT Baller campaign, which culminated in six $20,000 prizes distributed throughout 2018 at tradeshows, events and during a final IT Baller voting competition held in December 2018.

"Enit and Kimberly are IT channel shining stars," said Cyndi Meinke, West Regional Sales Manager, at IGEL Platinum Partner Coretek Services. "As a 100% channel organization, IGEL provides tremendous value when it comes to driving success for their partners. I'm truly impressed by the programs and initiatives Enit and Kimberly develop to generate leads and build awareness across the industry for IGEL's smart, simple and secure endpoint solutions."

"CRN's 2019 Women of the Channel list honors influential leaders who are accelerating channel growth through mutually-benefical partnerships, incredible leadership, strategic vision, and unique contributions in their field," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "This accomplished group of leaders is driving channel success and we are proud to honor their achievements."

The 2019 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

IGEL on Social Media

Twitter: www.twitter.com/IGEL_Technology

Facebook: www.facebook.com/igel.technology

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/igel-technology

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/IGELTechnologyTV

IGEL Community: www.igel.com/community

About IGEL

IGEL provides a next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces. The company's world-leading software products include IGEL OS™, IGEL UD Pocket™ (UDP) and Universal Management Suite™ (UMS). These solutions comprise a more secure, manageable and cost-effective endpoint management and control platform across nearly any x86 device. Easily acquired via just two feature-rich software offerings, — Workspace Edition and Enterprise Management Pack — IGEL software presents outstanding value per investment. Additionally, IGEL's German engineered endpoint solutions deliver the industry's best warranty (5 years), support (3 years after end of life) and management functionality. IGEL enables enterprises to save vast amounts of money by extending the useful life of their existing endpoint devices while precisely controlling all devices running IGEL OS as well as Windows OS from a single dashboard interface. IGEL has offices worldwide and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook

Copyright ©2019. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

SOURCE IGEL

Related Links

http://www.igel.com

