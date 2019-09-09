Two in Five Small Businesses Plan to Increase Hiring in Next 12 Months, Survey Finds

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forty-one percent of small businesses plan to increase hiring efforts in the next 12 months, according to a survey of 319 U.S. small business owners by Oasis, a Paychex® Company, which provides outsourced HR solutions.

This includes business owners who expect "more hiring than in the past year to fill existing gaps in the business" and those who said they are "stepping up hiring to drive growth."

How would you describe the type of hiring your business will do in the next 12 months?

16% Stepped up hiring to drive growth. 25% More hiring than in the past year to fill existing gaps in the

business. 59% Nominal hiring on an as-needed basis.

"The tight labor market makes hiring external talent a challenging and complex process, especially when seeking the precise skills and cultural fit needed in a small business," said Emily Welfeld, Senior Manager, Staff Sourcing at Oasis. "Owners and managers who have a clear set of selection criteria and a highly-effective candidate recruitment process will reduce the risk that so many face in spending too much time and resources in finding the right person."

"Small businesses have a reputation of running lean and efficient when it comes to staffing," noted Welfeld. "The majority of survey respondents said they are planning for nominal hiring on an as-needed basis to try and make do with what they have, which can create stress on the business if it is also striving for growth at the same time."

"A relationship with a Professional Employer Organization (PEO), like Oasis, can help with tracking applicants and managing the hiring process, while also aiding business growth," said Welfeld.

About the Study: The study was conducted with 319 U.S. small business owners and managers who employ between 10 to 99 employees. Nearly all (89 percent) of the businesses were privately owned, and 68 percent operated from one location. Most reported revenues in excess of $1 million (57 percent ). A wide range of industries were represented. The online interviews took place between February 11 and 18, 2019, by using a National Web Panel by SSRS, an independent market research company located in Glen Mills, PA.

About Oasis, a Paychex® Company

Oasis is a national Professional Employer Organization (PEO) that specializes in providing human resources services, employee benefits administration, payroll and tax administration, risk management services and staffing solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses throughout the United States. Oasis is accredited by the Employer Services Assurance Corporation (ESAC) and the IRS has certified subsidiaries of Oasis to provide PEO services under the Small Business Efficiency Act (SBEA). For more information about Oasis, visit www.oasisadvantage.com.

Professional employer organization (PEO) services are sold and provided by Oasis Outsourcing, Inc. (Oasis) and its affiliates, which are registered and licensed to sell and provide PEO services, including in Florida. Oasis FL license numbers are Oasis Outsourcing, Inc., GL42; Oasis Outsourcing Admin Group, Inc., GL237; Oasis Outsourcing V, Inc., GL54; Oasis AHR, Inc., GL156; Staff One, Inc., EL194; Staff One of Oklahoma, LLC, EL456.

