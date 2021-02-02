Two Independent Expert Studies Show Novel Advantages of Unique Aerolase Laser in Treating Acne, One of the Most Troublesome Dermatological Disorders

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Among all skin conditions, acne is one of the most widespread and challenging to treat, and troubling for the patient. That is due to adverse psychological/quality of life as well as physical impacts, and "the chronic exacerbations and remissions throughout adolescence and adulthood." So, states a landmark study published recently in the peer-reviewed Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology, which notes, "A variety of energy-based devices have been used to treat acne. However, all studies have been subjective and have not involved double-blind and randomized controlled studies."

In response, as a first, the investigators "undertook a randomized controlled study evaluating the use of a 650 µsec 1064nm Nd:YAG laser compared with a sham in the treatment of acne. … Conclusion: [this] laser can effectively treat acne." The authors used the Aerolase Neo® Elite laser for the study, and it is the only laser in the world of the stated parameters. The lead investigator is the world-renowned expert in laser dermatology David J. Goldberg.

The study is: 650-microsecond 1064nm Nd:YAG laser treatment of acne: A double-blind randomized control study -- David J. Goldberg MD, JD, Katarina Kesty MD, MBA, Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology, July 2020.

Different investigators conducted a second study evaluating safety and efficacy of administering Neo® Elite (specified by its unique parameters) in combination with isotretinoin, the popular oral acne medication often bearing the brand name Accutane®. "Tradition holds that laser procedures to treat acne vulgaris should be postponed at least 6 to 8 months after the end of systemic therapy with isotretinoin", the study explains, to avoid risk of scarring. To test this notion, the evaluation challenged the laser by selecting patients with moderate to severe acne and atrophic acne scars, and elevated sensitivity to such scarring.

The outcome was favorable regarding performance of the laser. The study found the Aerolase Neo® "in combination with low-dose isotretinoin is safe and effective in patients with acne complicated by atrophic scars and genetically prone to post-acne scarring." Global Key Opinion Leader in laser dermatology Michael H. Gold, has further stated, "contrary to conventional views about lasers, the Neo® is robust as a frontline standalone therapy for acne patients who cannot or do not want to use isotretinoin due to its many potential side-effects. This is as well as its value as an add-on therapy to a systemic drug regimen."

The study, in the prestigious JDD (Journal of Drugs in Dermatology), is: Treatment of Moderate to Severe Acne and Scars With a 650-Microsecond 1064-nm Laser and Isotretinoin -- Michael H. Gold MD, Natalia E. Manturova MD PhD, Larisa S. Kruglova MD PhD, Evgeniya V. Ikonnikova MD) – JDD, June 2020.

Further clinical research on acne using the Aerolase Neo® Elite laser is being conducted for targeted 2021 publication. Investigators include Key Opinion Leaders Arisa Ortiz MD (San Diego), Nazanin Saedi MD (Philadelphia) and Michelle Henry MD (New York City).

"Aerolase is proud to have raised the standard of care with our unique laser and protocols for treating acne efficaciously and safely," said Pavel Efremkin PhD, Chairman and CEO of Aerolase.

Aerolase® –Laser Skin Health

Aerolase® is a global technology leader in laser skin health and the only manufacturer in the world of portable high-power lasers for dermatology and aesthetics applications. Our lasers significantly improve treatment outcomes, safety, and patient experience for all skin types by reducing/eliminating patient discomfort, and downtime. Patient-pleasing contactless treatment is integral to Aerolase laser technology (#NoTouchAerolase), providing the safest and most hygienic device-based treatment for medical aesthetics. Aerolase® also helps physicians practice modern medicine profitably, and reduce overall cost of care in the healthcare system. Aerolase® treats most widespread dermatological and aesthetic conditions including acne, melasma, psoriasis, onychomycosis, and wound healing in addition to a full suite of skin aesthetic and rejuvenation. For more information, visit the company's website at www.aerolase.com and skinofcolorforum.com

