Two Indiana Teens Named Finalists In Drive Safe Chicago PSA Contest

CHICAGO, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Two Indiana teens, Kyle Rader, 16, a student at Hobart High School in Hobart, IN, and Katie Bernfield, 18, of North High School in Evansville, IN, have been selected as the finalists in the sixth annual Drive Safe Chicago PSA Contest.

The contest is sponsored by The National Road Safety Foundation, (NRSF), a non-profit that promotes safe driving behavior, in conjunction with the Chicago Automobile Trade Association (CATA), the new-car dealer association for the Chicagoland area and producers of the Chicago Auto Show. Teens from Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa and Indiana were invited to submit ideas for a TV public service announcement about the dangers of speeding. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, speed is a factor in 26 percent of all fatal traffic crashes.

Both finalists worked virtually with an Emmy-winning director from New York to film their ideas and make them into finished 30-second TV public service announcements. The public can now see both PSAs and vote for their favorite online through May 27 at https://m.shortstack.page/2n5hZP to pick the winner, who will receive a $2,000 prize. The runner-up will get $1,000. The winning PSA and its creator will be featured on the syndicated TV program Teen Kids News, which airs on more than 160 TV stations nationwide.

"We thank the students who are finalists in the Drive Safe Chicago contest for their compelling scripts that we hope will remind all drivers of the dangers of speeding," said Michelle Anderson, Director of Operations at The National Road Safety Foundation. "We were impressed with their creativity in getting across the idea that speeding can result in tragedy."

"We appreciate the ongoing partnership with the National Road Safety Foundation," said CATA Chairman Kevin Keefe. "Through this program these young finalists may change behavior among their peers and communities as they communicate the reasons speeding is a major risk to drivers, passengers and pedestrians alike."

The National Road Safety Foundation, Inc. (NRSF), a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization founded nearly 60 years ago, produces traffic safety programs on distracted driving, speed and aggression, impaired driving, drowsy driving, driver proficiency, pedestrian safety and a host of other safety issues. It distributes the programs free of charge to schools, police and traffic safety advocates, community groups and individuals. It also sponsors contests to engage teens in promoting safe driving to their peers and in their communities. For more information or to download free programs, visit www.nrsf.org.

About the Chicago Automobile Trade Association

Founded in 1904, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association is one of the nation's largest metropolitan dealer organizations. It is comprised of more than 420 franchised new-car dealers and an additional 150 allied members. The group's dealer members employ about 19,000 people in the metropolitan area. The association has produced the world-famous Chicago Auto Show since 1935. For more information visit www.CATA.info.

