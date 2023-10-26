TWO INDUSTRIAL FACILITIES TOTALING AN ESTIMATED 364,640± SF IN HATTIESBURG, MISSISSIPPI AVAILABLE FOR SALE BY HILCO REAL ESTATE

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Real Estate, LLC announces December 7, 2023, as the bid deadline for the sale of surplus, corporate-owned industrial assets located at 6633 US Highway 49 and 5370 Old Highway 42 in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. The properties are centrally located near the major southern hubs of New Orleans, Louisiana and Jackson, Mississippi. These sites can be purchased separately or together, and an on-site inspection opportunity for both sites is set for Wednesday, November 15, by appointment only.

Built in 1971, the first property included in the sale is 6633 U.S. Highway 49. Situated on 7.07± AC, this 84,346± SF warehouse facility is vacant and move-in ready. It features four loading docks and 18' clear ceiling heights with the ability to be increased. With its direct access to the Highway 49 and Interstate 59 junction, it boasts a centralized location in Hattiesburg, immediately servicing the Mississippi, Louisiana and Alabama markets.

The second offering, 5370 Old Highway 42, is an estimated 284,294± SF warehouse/distribution facility on 13.28± AC. This site sits directly alongside Highway 42 with a rail line to the south, giving this location great potential to further capitalize on exceptional distribution capacity. It is also proximate to U.S. Highway 11, which provides connectivity starting in New Orleans and reaching all the way to the Canada-United States border at Rouses Point, NY. Built in 1969, this facility features more than twelve dock high doors, 20'± warehouse ceiling height, significant trailer storage capacity and on-site employee parking. This vast property has played host to hundreds of employees during peak times of operations. There are currently three third-party tenants in a portion of the building who can be an instant revenue generator for any future owner.

Joel Schneider, senior vice president at Hilco Real Estate, stated, "We believe these properties will provide significant value for interested industrial and distribution users where recent demand has remained strong in this well-located area of the southeast."

Joel continued, "…these sites provide HRE the opportunity to continue our strong presence in the Southeast, capitalizing on great momentum throughout the region and continue to prove the capability of our sale process in any situation in any asset class."

All bids must be received on or before the deadline of December 7, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. (CST) and must be submitted on the preferred LOI document available for review and downloaded from Hilco Real Estate's website.

Interested buyers should review the information provided available on Hilco Real Estate's website and reach out directly for further information to Michael Kneifel at (847) 201-2322 or [email protected].

For further information on the property, sale process, and terms or to obtain access to due diligence documents, please visit HilcoRealEstate.com or call (855) 755-2300.

About Hilco Real Estate

Hilco Real Estate (HRE), a Hilco Global company (HilcoGlobal.com), is headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois (USA). HRE is a national provider of strategic real estate disposition services. Acting as an agent or principal, HRE uses its experience to advise and execute strategies to assist clients in deriving the maximum value from their real estate assets. By leveraging multi-faceted sales strategies and techniques, aggressive repositioning and restructuring experience, a vast and motivated network of buyers and sellers, and substantial access to capital, HRE exceeds expectations even in the most complex transactions.

