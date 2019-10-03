Two Industry Leaders Join the Board of the Charles Pankow Foundation

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Charles Pankow Foundation has named Glenn Bell of Simpson Gumpertz & Heger (SGH) and Greg Gidez of Hensel Phelps to its board of directors.

Established in 2002, the Foundation funds research and development to provide the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) industry with better ways to design and build. With over $15 million in grants awarded, the Foundation is a catalyst for innovation and industry collaboration.

Glenn is senior principal at SGH, a large and diverse consulting firm focused on the design, evaluation, rehabilitation and research in the built environment. He is a strong advocate of innovation; the integration of practice, education, and research; preparing the next generation of structural engineers; and global interoperability. Glenn started his career at SGH and was the firm's CEO from 1995-2006. He is president-elect of the Structural Engineering Institute of the American Society of Civil Engineers and a trustee of the Institution of Structural Engineers in the UK.

Greg is corporate director of design services for Hensel Phelps, one of the largest general contractors and construction managers in the U.S., where he oversees preconstruction services, including marketing, procurement, design build, design assist and design management. He also supervises the firm's Building Information Technologies department where he advances the use of Virtual Design and Construction technology in the design and construction processes. Greg is the past chair of the Design Build Institute of America board of directors and is a member of the Institute's College of Fellows. He was the 2015 chair of the AIA Project Delivery Knowledge Community.

"The knowledge and forward thinking that Greg and Glenn bring to the Foundation are unmatched assets for us," Richard Kunnath, president of the Charles Pankow Foundation, said. "Their experience and ability to envision the future will help us advance our mission to be the catalyst to advance innovation in the design and construction of buildings."

The Charles Pankow Foundation was established by Charles Pankow, founder of Charles Pankow Builders, Ltd., to provide the AEC industry with a better way to design and build. The Foundation serves as a catalyst on projects that help the AEC industry be more efficient and cost competitive. The Foundation provides leadership, coalition-building, funding, development, and dissemination of new products and solutions to advance innovation in design and construction. Visit www.pankowfoundation.org to learn more, and follow the Charles Pankow Foundation on LinkedIn and Twitter (@PankowFdn.)

