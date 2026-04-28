Two Ingredients. Real Hair Transformations. How Neurogan Health's GHK-Cu Serum Is Changing What Customers Expect From Hair Care

The product driving those results contains exactly two ingredients: copper tripeptide-1 (GHK-Cu) and a single carrier. No stabilizers. No fragrance. No proprietary blends designed to make a label look impressive while obscuring what is actually doing the work.

The average hair serum on the market contains between 20 and 30 ingredients, stabilizers, emulsifiers, fragrance compounds, and proprietary blends that make a label look complete and a formula harder to trace. Neurogan's answer to that complexity is a question back to the consumer: what if the ingredient doing the work didn't need 28 others to support it?

GHK-Cu copper tripeptide-1 is a naturally occurring compound in the human body that declines significantly with age. Research has shown that it stimulates hair follicles, supports scalp health at the cellular level, and plays a meaningful role in the hair growth cycle. It is not a trend ingredient. It has decades of scientific literature behind it.

GHK-Cu has long been a fixture in skincare. Hair is the category now catching up — and search interest, editorial coverage, and dermatologist attention are all moving in the same direction. Neurogan is the brand already showing results in that conversation, not waiting to enter it.

Unlike the majority of wellness brands operating on white-label infrastructure, Neurogan maintains its own in-house laboratory, a full-time staff chemist, and HPLC testing protocols across its product line. The GHK-Cu Hair Serum was developed and verified internally, not sourced from a contract manufacturer with a house formula.

That distinction matters in a category where "copper peptide" is increasingly used as a marketing term rather than as proof of potency.

Press Imagery Library of Before & Afters

About Neurogan Health

Neurogan Health creates clean, clinically inspired supplements and beauty solutions that support vitality, longevity, and everyday performance. Rooted in science and transparency, Neurogan Health is trusted nationwide for its commitment to purity and innovation.

Media Contact

En Haus Communications

Mark Holcomb | [email protected]

SOURCE Neurogan Health