Neurogan Health Launches Independent Supplement Testing Initiative to Bring Transparency to an Unregulated Market

First-of-its-kind program invites consumers to submit supplements for potency and purity testing

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurogan Health, a brand known for clean, science-driven innovation, focused on transparency and quality across the supplement industry, today announced the launch of a new independent product testing initiative designed to help consumers better understand what's actually in the supplements they use daily.

As part of the program, Neurogan Health will test the potency and purity of up to 1,000 customer-submitted supplement products, offering consumers an opportunity to verify label claims and ingredient consistency in an increasingly crowded and under-regulated marketplace.

With supplements now widely available online, through influencers, and in retail stores, many consumers are left with little assurance around product quality or consistency. Neurogan Health's initiative aims to close that gap by providing accessible, professional-grade testing and clearer insight into the products people put into their bodies.

"Supplements have never been more accessible, but transparency around what's actually in them has not kept pace," said Jan Brandrup. "We created this initiative to give consumers real data and real clarity. Our goal is to empower people to make informed decisions about the supplements they're taking and to encourage greater accountability across the industry."

Consumers who are unsure about the quality, potency, or consistency of a supplement can contact Neurogan Health and submit a product for independent review. Testing will focus initially on verifying potency and purity to ensure products match label claims and meet basic quality expectations.

The initiative is open to the first 1,000 participants who contact Neurogan Health. In exchange for submitting their product for testing, participants will receive store credit or a discount toward Neurogan Health products.

Participation details:

Consumers can email [email protected] to request testing

to request testing Participants will be guided through submission and review

Testing will focus on potency and purity verification

Available to the first 1,000 qualifying submissions

Despite rapid growth in the global supplement market, independent product verification remains inconsistent. Even products associated with well-known brands or institutions are not always subject to routine third-party testing, leaving consumers to rely largely on marketing claims.

The testing initiative is available immediately, with a broader public rollout and additional educational components planned for later this year.

For more information or to submit a product for testing, contact [email protected].

About Neurogan Health

Neurogan Health creates clean, clinically inspired supplements and beauty solutions that support vitality, longevity, and everyday performance. Rooted in science and transparency, Neurogan Health is trusted nationwide for its commitment to purity and innovation.

Media Contact

En Haus Communications

Mark Holcomb | [email protected]

SOURCE Neurogan Health