Two Iowa youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C.

The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards program, sponsored by Prudential Financial in partnership with the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP), named Samuel and Raegan Iowa's top high school and middle level youth volunteers in February. In addition to their cash awards, they each received an engraved silver medallion and an all-expense-paid trip with a parent to Washington, D.C., for four days of recognition events.

Samuel, a senior at Humboldt High School, has responded to more than 200 service calls as a volunteer emergency medical technician in his rural community since completing the rigorous training required to become a member of the Humboldt County Memorial Hospital EMS squad. Samuel is carrying on a family tradition: His father has served as an EMT for more than 30 years, and all three of his siblings are EMTs as well. "I knew from my father's experience the lifelong impact an EMT can have," Samuel said. "I have many memories as a kid of some of his former patients stopping him in a grocery store or coming up to him at a restaurant to thank him for his service."

As soon as he turned 17, the minimum age to become an EMT in Iowa, Samuel began riding along on EMS calls to observe and help with non-technical tasks. At the same time, he enrolled in a five-month EMT program at a local community college, attending four-hour night classes two or three times a week while keeping up with his high school studies. At the end of the class, he had to pass three challenging tests in order to become certified. The following summer, Samuel spent 40 hours a week on his EMT duties, helping with everything from simple transports to multiple-casualty car accidents. Now, while in school, he has permission from his principal to respond to emergency calls during the school day if necessary. "There is a national shortage of EMTs, which especially affects rural services such as our own," noted Samuel. "I felt that becoming an EMT would be very beneficial to the community."

Raegan, an eighth-grader at Benton Community Schools, has raised nearly $50,000 over the past seven years to send relief supplies to victims of natural disasters across the United States and overseas, and to provide homeless veterans with essential items and an annual Christmas party. When she was 6, Raegan saw an elderly couple on TV who had just lost their home to a tornado in Joplin, Missouri. "I felt that I had to do something to help," she said. She began making beaded bracelets and setting them out at local stores, soliciting donations. When she had accumulated $1,600, Raegan and her family drove for eight hours to deliver the money to the homeless couple in Missouri. After seeing the destruction and despair in Joplin, "I knew this was something I wanted to continue to do," said Raegan.

She ramped up her bracelet-making initiative, and raised additional funds by seeking sponsors and hosting garage sales and other fundraising activities. With the support of friends, classmates, 4-Hers and members of her community, Raegan acquired hygiene items, flashlights, batteries, gloves, diapers, clothes and other things needed after disasters strike, and began shipping packages to places devastated by Mother Nature. With money left over, she purchased tents, blankets, hand-warmers, shoes and other items for veterans living on the streets or in shelters. She also throws a holiday party for local vets each year, complete with gift bags and a traditional Christmas dinner. "After almost eight years of helping, I have learned anything is possible," said Raegan.

"We're impressed and inspired by the way these honorees have identified problems facing their communities and stepped up to the challenge to make a difference," said Charles Lowrey, chairman and CEO of Prudential Financial, Inc. "It's a privilege to celebrate their leadership and compassion, and we look forward to seeing the great things they accomplish in the future."

"These students have not only done important work in support of people in need – they've also shown their peers that young people can, and do, create meaningful change," said Christine Handy, president of NASSP. "We commend each of these young volunteers for all they've contributed to their communities."

Youth volunteers in grades 5-12 were invited to apply for 2019 Prudential Spirit of Community Awards last fall through schools, Girl Scout councils, county 4-H organizations, American Red Cross chapters, YMCAs and affiliates of Points of Light's HandsOn Network. More than 29,000 middle level and high school students nationwide participated in this year's program.

The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards program was created in 1995 to identify and recognize young people for outstanding volunteer service – and, in so doing, inspire others to volunteer, too. In the past 24 years, the program has honored more than 125,000 young volunteers at the local, state and national level.

