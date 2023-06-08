Two Irish Bartenders Take the Charm of a True Irish Pub on the Road

The Wandering Druid

08 Jun, 2023, 08:42 ET

A miniature, authentic Irish pub on wheels is now available to rent for private and corporate events in the New England Area.

BOSTON, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Barry Shannon and Michael John Queally of Doolin, County Clare, long-time bartenders of The Druid pub in Cambridge MA, have decided to bring the authentic Irish charm of the famous bar on the road. Together, with the blessing of Michael Crawford (the owner of The Druid pub in Cambridge), they hand built an 8' x 16' replica of the pub, called The Wandering Druid, that can be delivered to their customers for weddings, birthday parties, festivals and corporate events. They also offer a bartending service, where Barry or Michael John themselves will get behind the bar to deliver perfectly poured pints to guests all over New England.

Wandering Druid Interior
Wandering Druid Interior
Wandering Druid Exterior
Wandering Druid Exterior

The Wandering Druid comes fully equipped with indoor seating for up to 14 guests, two taps for draught beer, refrigeration, a Bluetooth compatible speaker system, TV, electric fireplace and everything else you would expect from an authentic Irish pub. They also offer a 'Beer Garden Package' to provide additional room outside the pub, to create a truly immersive Irish pub experience. The customer supplies the beverages and the friends and gets to enjoy a little slice of Ireland on their doorstep.

"The Druid is one of those spots that guests truly fall in love with," says Barry Shannon, co-founder of The Wandering Druid. "It's the quintessential Irish pub; small, cozy, romantic and with a hint of mystery. For years we've had people ask to rent it out for private events, but it's hard to do that in a tiny bar with so many regulars counting on us to be open for them. We've been asked to bartend countless weddings, birthday parties etc. and we've wanted to be able to give people that opportunity and experience, and now we can."

For more information and to book The Wandering Druid for your next event, visit www.wanderingdruid.com.

Instagram: @wanderingdruidma
Facebook: @wanderingdruidma
Youtube: @wanderingdruidma

Not affiliated with the Druid Restaurant in Cambridge. All trademarks and corresponding imagery used by the express, written permission of Cillstifiann, Inc., the exclusive owner of the Druid name and Cambridge Restaurant. THE WANDERING DRUID is independently owned and operated by Pubs on Wheels, LLC, and has no affiliation with either Cillstifiann or the Druid Restaurant.

Media Contact:
Barry Shannon
617-301-1329
[email protected]

SOURCE The Wandering Druid

