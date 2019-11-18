Two Jackson Healthcare Executives Named to SIA's 2019 Global Power 150: Women in Staffing List

ATLANTA, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackson Healthcare®, a family of highly-specialized healthcare staffing, search and technology companies, today announced that executives from two of its companies have been named to the 5th Annual Staffing Industry Analysts' Global Power 150: Women in Staffing list. This honor, which recognizes and celebrates 2019's most influential women in staffing from across the globe, includes Jennifer Dangar, chief of corporate operations (CCO) at Jackson Healthcare, and Sandra Garrett, president of Jackson & Coker, a Jackson Healthcare company and leader in locum tenens, locums-to-permanent and telehealth staffing.

"We are proud to have not one but two of our leaders on SIA's prestigious list," said Shane Jackson, president of Jackson Healthcare. "Their accomplishments are a great source of pride for our associates, and their commitment to Jackson Healthcare's mission and values make them exceptional leaders and mentors in the market and across our business."

Dangar has served as CCO at Jackson Healthcare since 2016. In the past year alone, she oversaw the team managing a $100 million corporate campus expansion, launched five "Associate Network Groups," led the company's Great Place to Work recertification—which resulted in Jackson Healthcare being named to Fortune's Best Workplaces in Health Care and Biopharma and Best Workplaces for Women lists—and championed the addition of the company's on-site childcare center, which opened in September. Dangar also was recently recognized in the local market by the Atlanta Business Chronicle after being named to its 2019 "Women Who Mean Business" list.

Garrett has served as president of Jackson & Coker, one of the largest and most recognized healthcare staffing firms in the U.S., since 2003. With more than 25 years of experience in recruitment and locum tenens staffing, she leads with a focus on ensuring access to care by helping great physicians and advanced practitioners find great jobs. Garrett is also passionate about creating environments in which associates excel and feel supported and appreciated. This is Garrett's second appearance on SIA's Global Power 150.

Jackson Healthcare®, the third-largest U.S. healthcare staffing firm by revenue, is a family of highly-specialized healthcare staffing, search and technology companies. With a mission to improve the delivery of patient care and the lives of everyone it touches, it helps thousands of healthcare facilities serve more than seven million patients annually. Backed by more than 1,500 associates and with over $1 billion in annual revenue, Jackson Healthcare is recognized as an employer of choice, having appeared consecutive years on Fortune's Best Workplaces in Health Care and Biopharma list, in 2019 on the Best Workplaces for Women list and in 2018 on the Best Workplaces for Millennials list, as well as being named a best place to work by the Atlanta Business Chronicle since 2005. Learn more at www.jacksonhealthcare.com.

