Two Kent County, Del., Community Solar Projects Among First to Break Ground in State

Chaberton Energy and Pivot Energy play leading roles in new Delaware community solar market

HARRINGTON, Del., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Two new solar projects in Kent County, Delaware, are beginning construction and will start generating electricity for subscribers in the surrounding communities in 2025.

These are among the first Delaware community solar projects to break ground and will total nearly 10 megawatts direct current (MWdc) of electric generating capacity when they are completed. In total, they will provide enough clean energy to power the equivalent of 900 households and save subscribers an average of 10% on their electricity costs.

Chaberton Energy and Pivot Energy break ground at Project Crestone in Harrington, Del. Pictured from left to right: Erica Brinker, Chaberton Energy’s Chief Commercial and Sustainability Officer; Seth Shafer, Pivot Energy’s Director of Project Development; Stefano Ratti, Chaberton Energy’s CEO; Sen. Stephanie Hansen, Delaware Senator, 10th Senate District; and Drew Slater, Energize Delaware’s Executive Director. Chaberton Energy and Pivot Energy break ground at Project Crestone in Harrington, Del. During the event, Chaberton Energy through Chaberton Cares presented the Lake Forest High School Future Farmers of America (pictured) with $10,000 to help the organization build a high-tunnel greenhouse

Developed by Chaberton Energy, a Maryland-based, national renewable energy project developer, the two solar projects are owned and operated by Pivot Energy, a national, Colorado-based renewable energy provider and independent power producer.

"We are proud of Delaware's emerging role in the clean energy transition," said Delaware Senator Stephanie Hansen. "Our ability to use distributed energy resources can help our farmers, take pressure off the power grid, and help Delawareans at all economic levels save money on their power bills."

Crestone Solar Farm

The 5.7 MWdc Crestone solar farm in Harrington, Del., will generate the equivalent amount of electricity to power more than 500 homes with affordable, renewable electricity. The 25-acre project site is owned by three sisters carrying out the wishes of their late father who purchased the land decades ago.

"Our wish has always been to keep the property for future generations," said Michelle Thompson, one of the property's three landowners. "We are grateful for the opportunity to preserve the land in a meaningful way for our children, and beyond that, we are excited to partner with Chaberton and Pivot to offer a cost-saving energy option to our community."

Blackburn Solar Farm

Blackburn is a 4.2 MWdc solar project in Magnolia, Del. It will cover about 20 acres and provide enough electricity to power the equivalent of more than 400 homes.

"A tremendous amount of work went into getting Projects Crestone and Blackburn to construction," said Erica Brinker, Chief Commercial and Sustainability Officer, Chaberton Energy. "And that includes the work of Senator Hansen who sponsored community solar enabling legislation. Under her leadership, Delaware is showing other states actionable ways to reach clean energy goals and improve life for constituents."

"Pivot Energy applauds Delaware for its leadership in making a significant commitment to develop clean solar energy sources within its communities," said Kelly Hadayia, Vice President of Revenue Operations, Pivot Energy. "We are proud to help bring cost-savings to Kent County residents while advancing Delaware's clean energy goals."

Groundbreaking Ceremony

During a groundbreaking ceremony held last Thursday, October 24, at the Crestone site, Senator Hansen, Chaberton CEO Stefano Ratti, and Energize Delaware Executive Director Drew Slater offered remarks before joining Chaberton Chief Commercial and Sustainability Officer Erica Brinker and Pivot Energy Director of Project Development Seth Shafer for the ceremonial first shovel.

Also during the event, Chaberton Energy through Chaberton Cares presented the Lake Forest High School Future Farmers of America with $10,000 to help the organization build a high-tunnel greenhouse, and also presented the Delaware Chapter of the Sierra Club with $10,000 to help sponsor its end-of-year auction event.

About Chaberton Energy

Headquartered in Maryland, Chaberton Energy is a public benefit corporation focused on developing sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy projects for communities and businesses. Chaberton was named to the 2024 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies and ranks as the No. 1 fastest-growing community solar company, the No. 2 fastest-growing Maryland company, and the No. 34 fastest-growing company overall.

About Pivot Energy

Pivot Energy is a renewable energy provider and independent power producer that develops, finances, builds, owns, and manages solar and energy storage projects. Pivot leverages its renewable expertise to provide a range of unique offerings that accelerate the clean energy transition by helping companies and communities attain impactful decarbonization. Pivot is a US-based Certified B-Corporation that proudly follows a corporate strategy aimed at providing a positive impact on society as measured by Environmental stewardship, Social leadership, and responsible Governance factors. Pivot Energy is an ECP portfolio company. Learn more at pivotenergy.net.

