Two Kim Law Firm Attorneys Selected to Texas Super Lawyers

HOUSTON, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston trial lawyers Denise H. Kim and John H. Kim of The Kim Law Firm have earned placements on the 2021 list of Texas Super Lawyers.

Recognized for her work in civil litigation, this is the first year Ms. Kim was named to the annual list. Her colleague Mr. Kim received additional honors in 2021 and is recognized as a Top 100 lawyer in Texas and Houston for business litigation.

Texas Super Lawyers is an annual legal guide published by Thomson Reuters that recognizes attorneys based on their professional achievements. Selection is determined through a multiphase process that includes independent research, peer nominations, and peer evaluations. Inclusion on the Texas Super Lawyers list is restricted to the top five percent of attorneys practicing in Texas.

"Denise has achieved outstanding results for clients, and I am so proud to see her civil litigation work earn recognition," said Mr. Kim. "We are honored to be included among the state's top legal practitioners."

Both attorneys continue to garner professional accolades. Earlier this year, Ms. Kim and Mr. Kim also earned repeat placements on The Best Lawyers in America.

"I was pleased to earn recognition from Texas Super Lawyers. I thank my firm colleagues and professional peers for their support," said Ms. Kim.

The Kim Law Firm has recovered more than a half billion dollars for clients directly and through counterclaims in aggressive litigation. The firm represents entrepreneurs, business start-ups, mid-sized companies, and established national and international corporations in everything from contract and complex business disputes to insider trading allegations, product liability, and intellectual property disputes. For more information about the firm's attorneys and practice areas, visit www.thekimlawfirm.com.

