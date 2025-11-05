Two Korean Icons Unite: bb.q Chicken and Samyang Launch "Buldak on Cheesling"

U.S.-exclusive, limited-time release combines bb.q's signature Cheesling chicken with Samyang's iconic Buldak sauce for a bold new flavor experience

FORT LEE, N.J., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready for a flavor explosion! Bb.q Chicken, the leading Korean fried chicken brand, is teaming up with the global food company Samyang Foods to debut Buldak on Cheesling—a U.S. exclusive, limited-time menu item.

Launching on November 10, this collaboration combines bb.q's signature Cheesling chicken with Samyang's legendary Buldak sauce, creating a bold, spicy-cheesy fusion that promises to excite the taste buds.

Buldak-fired Cheesling, Your new favorite!

bb.q's Cheesling chicken is a fan-favorite signature, known for its crispy fried exterior coated in a rich, indulgent layer of cheese. Loved for its satisfying crunch and creamy flavor, Cheesling has long been celebrated for its irresistible crunch and flavor. This new collaboration adds the fiery kick of Samyang's signature Buldak sauce, delivering a bold twist that elevates the beloved classic to an entirely new level.

This collaboration brings together two of Korea's most iconic food brands. bb.q Chicken, a leading Korean fried chicken brand with more than 200 locations across the U.S., joins forces with Samyang, the creator of the beloved Buldak ramen and sauce, which has captured the hearts of fans worldwide — especially Gen Alpha. Together, they offer a unique combination of cheese and spice that showcases the global appeal of Korean cuisine.

Buldak on Cheesling will be available nationwide in participating U.S. locations for a limited time from November 10 to December 10, with availability continuing through the end of the December while supplies last. Fans can enjoy the perfect balance of creamy cheese and bold heat in the exclusive menu item.

For more information, visit bbqchicken.com.

About bb.q Chicken

Established in 1995 as part of parent company Genesis BBQ, bb.q Chicken's mission is to always provide the most delicious premium chicken in the world, based on the belief that food is the gateway to all culture. bb.q (pronounced bee-bee-que) stands for Best of the Best Quality and serves as a promise to always make Korea's Finest Fried Chicken™ and other K-Food offerings at each location.

The brand was recently recognized by Restaurant Business Magazine as one of the fastest growing chains in the U.S. and included in The Takeout's "11 Restaurant Chains to Watch in 2023." This year, bb.q was recognized by Yelp as the No. 2 fastest-growing brand in the restaurant sector and No. 7 overall across all categories. For more information on locations and franchise opportunities, please visit bbqchicken.com.

About Samyang Foods

Samyang Foods is the originator of South Korea's first-ever instant ramen, launched in 1963, delivering much-needed sustenance in a convenient and affordable package. Over six decades, Samyang Foods's innovative thinking and creativity have broadened the culinary landscape, providing nourishment and exciting new flavors to the world. Samyang Foods is the parent company of globally beloved food brands – Buldak, Tangle and Samyang. Whether offering comfort and joy, or igniting diverse and fresh inspiration, Samyang Foods is committed to enriching lives and paving the way for a prosperous future. Visit SamyangAmerica.com to learn more.

SOURCE bb.q Chicken