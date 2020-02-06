Two Labs Acquires CEEK Enterprises

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Two Labs, an industry-leading pharma services company, today announced that it has acquired CEEK Enterprises, a management consultancy dedicated to supporting clients in the biopharma and MedTech industries with specialized expertise in corporate development, commercial strategy, clinical development and medical affairs.

The union of Two Labs and CEEK significantly expands Two Labs' suite of integrated offerings, allowing the platform to better serve its broad base of clients across the life sciences industry. At its core, CEEK's ability to provide strategic guidance to clients early in the development process, as well as ongoing support through the product launch, enables Two Labs to enhance the value of its commercial pre-launch and launch capabilities. Joining forces with CEEK has expanded Two Labs' ability to support clients throughout the product lifecycle, from early product development through loss of exclusivity.

"As Two Labs continues on a path of growth, this partnership with CEEK makes sense from a client services standpoint, and from a values standpoint," said Howard Miller, General Manager at Two Labs. "At our core, we remain committed to the patient, and CEEK's unique Clinical Development and Medical Affairs capabilities, combined with their early stage Commercial and Corporate Strategy, enables our clients to better understand which products and indications are more likely to be successfully researched and commercialized. After learning about the tailored approach they use with their customers, we felt confident that CEEK was the perfect addition the Two Labs team."

"This new relationship with Two Labs affirms everything that CEEK has worked towards for the last 5 years," said Darius Naigamwalla, President at CEEK. "Above all, we are dedicated to delivering an exceptional customer experience while staying committed to our family of employees. I've admired the Two Labs organization for years, as they share our values and high standards of excellence. Moving forward, the combined organization will be able to create new and innovative solutions to address critical challenges facing the biopharma industry."

The transaction was completed as of Feb. 3, 2020. CEEK will continue operating out of their existing regional offices, including the headquarters in Boston. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

About Two Labs

Two Labs is a leading pharmaceutical services company that provides a portfolio of market access, market intelligence and commercialization services to pharmaceutical manufacturers. Since its inception in 2003, Two Labs has led 200+ new product launches and more than 290 in-market projects from pre-launch to loss of exclusivity. For more information, visit www.TwoLabs.com.

About CEEK Enterprises

CEEK is a specialized management consultancy focused on the biopharma and medical technology industries. With clients ranging from "Top 5" biopharma companies to start-up organizations seeking financing, our breadth and depth of expertise allows CEEK to help clients address critical corporate / commercial / clinical issues and drive value creation.

SOURCE Two Labs, LLC

Related Links

http://twolabsmarketing.com

