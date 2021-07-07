Two Labs, an Envision Pharma Group Company Acquires Riparian

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Two Labs, an industry-leading pharma services company and part of Envision Pharma Group, today announced that it has acquired Riparian, a pharma consulting and SaaS company that helps manufacturers navigate pricing regulations, reporting, strategies, and program operations.

The acquisition expands Two Labs' suite of pharma services, allowing the company to provide greater insights around the financials associated with launching and managing a drug, better positioning manufacturers for long-term success. Riparian's deep understanding of government pricing regulations and program operations -- combined with their consulting, business process outsourcing, and software capabilities -- enables clients to better understand the financials of their drug, ensuring the prices reported to the government are in compliance with current government statutes and regulations.

"Government regulations and reporting requirements are growing increasingly complicated and it's vital for both emerging and established manufacturers to work with an expert partner during this process," said Howard Miller, CEO, Two Labs. "Riparian is a quickly growing, innovative company backed by a team of leading industry experts. It's a privilege to have been selected as their partner by their leadership team."

Riparian and Two Labs will work together to accelerate parent company, Envision Pharma Group's US expansion plans in the emerging biotech pharma market. Envision acquired Two Labs in November 2020.

"This acquisition solidifies our vision to add Two Labs to the Envision family," said David Thompson, CEO of Envision Pharma Group. "Bringing together Two Labs and Riparian reinforces Envision's mission to invest in truly transformative organizations, and further expands our capabilities in improving patient access to life-changing medicines."

"Like Two Labs, we're committed to staying at the forefront of the evolving healthcare market, and we are excited for the growth we can experience by incorporating additional services and subject-matter expertise to meet evolving client needs," said Riparian Co-Founder and CEO, David Chan. "This partnership elevates the work of both Two Labs and Riparian and creates significant growth potential."

Riparian will continue operating out of their existing headquarters in Henderson, NV, with offices in Pasadena, CA and Johnson City, TN. Co-founders David Chan and Cynthia Hwang will remain with the company. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

About Two Labs

Two Labs is a leading pharmaceutical services company that provides a portfolio of market access, market intelligence and commercialization services to pharmaceutical manufacturers. Since its inception in 2003, Two Labs has led 200+ new product launches and more than 290 in-market projects from pre-launch to loss of exclusivity. For more information, visit www.twolabs.com .

About Envision Pharma Group

Founded in 2001, Envision Pharma Group is a global, innovative technology and scientific communications company serving pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies. Envision is a leading provider of evidence-based communication services and industry-leading technology solutions (iEnvision) that have applicability across many areas of medical affairs and related functional responsibility. Envision Pharma Group provides services and technology solutions to more than 90 companies, including all of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies. To find out more, visit www.envisionpharmagroup.com .

About Riparian

Riparian is a pharma consulting, business process outsourcing, and SaaS company headquartered in Henderson, NV that helps manufacturers navigate government pricing regulations, reporting, strategies, and program operations. Riparian is a quickly growing, innovative company backed by a team of leading industry experts. For more information, visit https://riparian.com/ .

