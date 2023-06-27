Two Labs Pharma Services Celebrates 20th Anniversary

The locally-based, international company marks two decades of growth and innovation

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 1, Two Labs, an industry-leading pharma services company, will celebrate its 20th anniversary of providing essential and comprehensive commercialization services to emerging biopharmaceutical manufacturers.

Founded in 2003 by Cardinal Health veteran Rich Wartel, and led by Howard Miller and Will Pih as CEO and Principal, Two Labs was founded with the purpose of driving innovation to improve the lives of others. Guided by this principle, the company has experienced remarkable expansion, attracting talented individuals and acquiring like-minded companies that embody these values.

Two Labs' employee count has grown to more than 250 people nationwide. In the last five years alone, Two Labs acquired Pennside Partners Ltd. and MKO Global Partners in 2018 and CEEK Enterprises in early 2020 before being acquired by London-based Envision Pharma Group later in 2020. In 2021, Two Labs acquired Riparian, a consulting and SaaS company.

The company has also grown its services to include niche offerings in an already niche sector, boasting company leadership with experience in hard-to-master fields. This includes the recent launch of a Medical Affairs & Communications service for the emerging pharma space, filling a significant gap in the market, as well as a Drug Pricing Transparency service to meet the growing regulatory needs of a launch plan.

"To look back on all the changes that Two Labs has gone through in 20 years is remarkable," said Howard Miller, Two Labs CEO. "But there are also so many things that haven't changed, and I'm just as proud of those: our commitment to the patient, the emerging manufacturers who are trying to make a difference in the world, and our people. From the beginning, we've strived to be a company that people are proud and happy to work for, and in looking at where we are now, I think we've done just that."

Two Labs' early years were marked by primarily supporting generic drug commercialization plans before specializing in rare disease drugs, including groundbreaking cell and gene therapies. To date, Two Labs has touched 20 cell and gene therapy products, including all eight that are approved and on the market, positioning them as a leader in this revolutionary field.

"We're celebrating 20 years of amazing work, and at the same time, we're looking forward to all the incredible work that awaits us," said Kim Cline, SVP of Commercialization Strategy & Business Development at Two Labs. "Two Labs has stood alongside our clients for more than 280 product launches. We've learned so much, and every insight we've earned is a key to unlocking new possibilities in our future."

About Two Labs
Two Labs is a leading pharmaceutical services company that partners with pharma/biotech companies, providing integrated and customized commercial solutions. We help chart the path from clinical to commercial for a new product launch and provide strategies for continued market viability for drugs on the market. Since its inception in 2003, Two Labs has led 280+ new product launches and more than 300+ in-market projects from pre-launch to loss of exclusivity. For more information, visit www.TwoLabs.com.

