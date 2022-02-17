Two Leading Accounting Firms Join Forces to Create Top-10, National Professional Services Firm

With complementary operations, geographies and nearly two centuries of legacy service between them, the two firms together will operate under a new firm name that will be announced at a later date. The new firm will provide deep industry focus, expanded advisory services, and outstanding career opportunities, building the foundation required for long-term growth and a stronger national presence with a gateway to global expansion. The merger of equals is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Tom Watson, current CEO of BKD, will serve as the CEO of the new organization; and Matt Snow, current CEO of DHG, will serve as the Chair. The two industry leaders said the merger will create a firm that is primed for growth in the current business landscape.

"For years, both BKD and DHG have built strong reputations as high-value, professional client service firms," said Watson. "We've established complementary geographic footprints and strong capabilities in a range of critical service sectors. Together, as one organization, we will deepen our bench strength even further, allowing us to continue to serve our existing client base while also providing the resources necessary to serve an ever-increasing upstream client base."

Snow added that the strengths of the two companies will help clients better navigate the dynamic commercial landscape.

"I couldn't be more thrilled to join forces with BKD. The scale of our combined firms, our collective talent and similar cultures will translate to tremendous benefits for our clients and team members," said Snow. "Both of our firms have an overlapping industry focus in healthcare, financial services and private equity, coupled with other industry sectors where each legacy firm is individually strong. As one organization, we will be able to bring our capabilities to a broader range of clients, providing more innovative, client-centric services to the market."

The new firm will have a significantly larger national presence, ranked number 8, allowing it to quickly pivot to new market opportunities as they arise and expand its reach. It will have more than 5,400 team members across 68 markets in 27 states, including the United Kingdom and the Cayman Islands. For clients, this brings greater opportunity for more onsite, personalized attention from professionals, regardless of location.

Key merger highlights are as follows.

Strategically Compelling for Both Organizations

Builds a national firm with $1.4 billion in revenue, uniquely positioned to deliver outstanding opportunities for team members and clients.

in revenue, uniquely positioned to deliver outstanding opportunities for team members and clients. Merges two, well-established firms with strong operating histories spanning nearly 100 years.

Positions the firm for continued growth, expanding the breadth of services available to each firm's current client bases while deepening the resources required to serve larger private and Fortune 1000 advisory clients.

Beneficial for Clients and Team Members

Broadens geographic reach, placing experienced talent in several key markets to provide onsite services more efficiently.

Builds scale in key industry areas and client service segments, creating synergies within existing industries and expanding the reach of others to a total of 10 national industry practices.

Builds new career development opportunities across industry verticals and geographic locations.

Improves national market recognition, supporting growth of non-audit related services to better serve clients, including those in the Fortune 1000.

Positions the firm as a destination employer with a people-driven culture.

About BKD

BKD CPAs & Advisors ranks among the nation's Top-15 professional services firms. The firm offers clients a variety of services in accounting, audit and assurance, and tax as well as risk management, technology and cybersecurity, wealth management, valuation services and more. BKD employs approximately 3,300 dedicated professionals who serve clients in all 50 states and in myriad industries. Visit www.bkd.com for additional information.

About DHG

With more than 2,000 people in 13 states, Dixon Hughes Goodman ranks among the nation's Top-20 professional services firms. Offering comprehensive assurance, tax and advisory services, DHG focuses on major industry lines and serves clients in all 50 states as well as internationally. Visit www.dhg.com for additional information.

Global Alliance

BKD and DHG are members of Praxity, AISBL, a global alliance of independent firms, which enhances its ability to serve the dynamic needs of multinational clients. Praxity™ provides the gateway to tax, assurance and consulting services delivered by alliance firms committed to the highest standards required in international business.

