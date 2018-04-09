Two Leading Australia Fire Brigades Invest in New MSA Breathing Equipment

"Our G1 SCBA is widely recognized in the global fire service market as a technology game-changer in that it provides the most advanced, balanced and customizable breathing apparatus available today," said Bob Leenen, President of MSA International. "The G1 SCBA represents a five-year research and development effort that incorporated feedback from thousands of firefighters across the world," he added.

The G1 SCBA platform, which was introduced in 2014, incorporates a number of innovative features, including darkness- and smoke-piercing "buddy lights;" improved voice amplification communications; and an ergonomic design with an adjustable waist belt and wide shoulder straps, allowing the weight of the SCBA to be ergonomically dispersed.

"As a company whose primary mission is safety, we are incredibly honored that the Metropolitan Fire Brigade and Country Fire Authority have entrusted MSA to help protect their men and women in uniform," said Sankalp Navjivan, Vice President and General Manager of MSA's Pacific Asia Region, which includes Australia. Mr. Navjivan commented that this trust is never taken for granted. "It is what fuels our mission and our passion to continually raise the bar to best protect firefighters with the most advanced protective equipment available on the market today."

About MSA

Established in 1914, MSA Safety Incorporated is the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. Many MSA products integrate a combination of electronics, mechanical systems and advanced materials to protect users against hazardous or life-threatening situations. The company's comprehensive product line is used by workers around the world in a broad range of markets, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, the construction industry, mining and the military. MSA's core products include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, portable gas detection instruments, industrial head protection products, firefighter protective apparel and helmets, and fall protection devices. With 2017 revenues of $1.2 billion, MSA employs approximately 4,700 people worldwide. The company is headquartered north of Pittsburgh in Cranberry Township, Pa., and has manufacturing operations in the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America. With more than 40 international locations, MSA realizes approximately half of its revenue from outside North America. For more information visit MSA's web site at www.MSAsafety.com.

