Two Leading Boutique Real Estate Brokerages Join Forces

CHEVY CHASE, Md., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RLAH Real Estate is excited to announce that it has joined forces with Tower Hill Realty. Led by Patrick Kilner, Tamara Kucik, and John Kirk, Tower Hill offers the best in leadership, customer service, and real estate brokerage education. Patrick, an educator by nature, has agreed to take on RLAH's executive role of Director of Education.

"The decision to bring Tower Hill Realty to RLAH was about doing more with more," says Kilner. "Together, we can increase education and grow in ways that neither of us could have done alone. In the truest sense, this is a partnership."

"Tower Hill Realty is led by very special people," says Jason Sherman, RLAH CEO. "Joining forces in this way requires a lot of trust. Pat, Tamara, and John are some of the most trustworthy people I have had the chance to meet in this business. We are excited to work with them."

Together, RLAH will now hold top five market share within Montgomery County, Maryland.

RLAH Real Estate is a locally owned and operated franchise. Real Living Real Estate is a network brand of HSF Affiliates, LLC, which is majority owned by Home Services of America, Inc. A Berkshire Hathaway Affiliate, representing the largest residential real estate conglomerate in the world.

