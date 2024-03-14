Two Leading Dealmakers Launch New Venture to Advise Founders on Their Once-in-a-Lifetime Transaction

Hue Partners: Grounded in the Human Element of M&A

AUSTIN, Texas, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hue Partners announces today the launch of its mergers and acquisitions sell-side advisory venture. Hue is founded by industry veterans Emily Blue and Ryan Halls.

After years spent negotiating for buyers, Blue and Halls realized they were sitting on the wrong side of the table. While both are deeply passionate about M&A, they felt something was missing — their hearts are with the founders and entrepreneurs navigating this once-in-a-lifetime event.

Halls and Blue joined forces to launch Hue Partners and challenge the status quo in the M&A industry. "At Hue Partners, we believe that mergers and acquisitions should be grounded in relationships," said Blue. "Too often, deal processes lose sight of a fundamental element of our industry: the advisor-client relationship. We decided it was time to ground M&A in what matters most — the people behind the business."

Hue was specifically designed for founders, by founders, who appreciate the power of trusting partnerships. "Having experienced transactions as both an advisor within an RIA and as a strategic acquirer, I believe that every founder deserves a fierce advocate when contemplating a transaction that permanently impacts their life's work," said Halls. "The validation we have already received in the market has been incredible. I never imagined having multiple engagements prior to this formal announcement."

Hue focuses on humanizing the process by thoughtfully guiding founders through every stage and shade of this once-in-a-lifetime event. What makes the wealth management industry special is the deep and personal trust advisors build with their clients. Wealth managers exist to provide advice that gives their clients the best chance of long-term success. Hue is on the same mission — instead focusing on the advisor who is usually the one giving advice.

About Hue Partners:

Hue Partners is the M&A advisor built specifically with founders in mind. Hue offers the following services: sell-side transaction advisory, breakaway advisor transitions, and M&A consulting. For more information on Hue Partners' services, please visit: www.huepartners.com and follow on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/hue-partners/

