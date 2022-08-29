Two Leading Franchise Brands Team Up for 'Paint Your Pet' Events to Help Veterans

Celebrate National Service Dog Month at Select Painting with a Twist Locations to Benefit Dogtopia Foundation

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Two of the country's largest franchise brands in their sectors are teaming up for the month of September to celebrate National Service Dog Month. For the first time ever, Painting with a Twist, the nation's leading paint and sip brand, has partnered with Dogtopia, the nation's fastest-growing dog daycare franchise, to raise proceeds for the Dogtopia Foundation to train service dogs for America's heroes: U.S. Military Veterans.

Painting with a Twist will donate 50% of the proceeds from participating Paint your Pet events to the Dogtopia Foundation, which enables dogs to positively change our world through funding programs focused around service dogs for veterans, youth literacy programs and employment initiatives for adults with autism.

In partnership with Dogtopia's franchise network of nearly 200 dog daycares, the Dogtopia Foundation has raised money to help sponsor 196 service dogs since the 501(c)3 nonprofit organization was established in 2017.

"Sponsoring service dogs for our veterans is a cause that is near and dear to our hearts, and together, Dogtopia and participating Painting with a Twist locations are looking forward to making a difference in the lives of our nation's heroes," said Liz Meyers, Executive Director of the Dogtopia Foundation. "We believe this partnership will resonate with communities across the country and provide an opportunity for people to come together for a fun, interactive experience, where they can show their much-needed support for men and women of the U.S. Military."

This charitable partnership aligns with Painting with a Twist's mission to make a positive impact in their communities. As part of the brand's Painting with a Purpose Foundation, each franchise location hosts one painting event per month where 50% of the proceeds are donated to a local charity of its choice. To date, the Painting with a Purpose Foundation has donated over $7 million.

"Our wildly popular Paint Your Pet event is an excellent way to give back to our veterans. Not only is it fun, but it's easy to get involved," said Painting with a Twist Founder Cathy Deano. "All you have to do is send a photo of your pet to your local studio, and our team of talented artists will sketch the outline onto a canvas or other surface you choose. Upon your arrival to the studio, they will provide you with the supplies you need to finish your pet portrait, including step-by-step guidance. The end product is amazing and adorable."

To find a participating Painting with a Twist studio near you, visit https://www.paintingwithatwist.com/pages/dogtopia.

To learn more about the Dogtopia Foundation, visit

https://dogtopiafoundation.org

About Dogtopia ®

Founded in 2002, Dogtopia is an early pioneer and innovator in the pet services industry, offering an experience focused on wellness, quality of care, safety and transparency in the market. The ultimate destination for improving the physical and mental well-being of dogs and pet parents, Dogtopia helps our furry friends live long, healthy, and happy lives with services that address canine wellness in a holistic manner. Pet parents have the assurance of leaving their beloved furry family members in the hands of trained professionals in an environment created with the safety of dogs in mind, including an open-play environment with comfortable rubber flooring to ease joints and paws, top quality meals and snacks, as well as webcams for pet parents to check in on their pups. For more information, visit www.dogtopia.com.

About Painting with a Twist®

Painting with a Twist, based in the New Orleans, Louisiana metropolitan area is the original and leading paint and sip franchise with 230 studios open or in development in 37 states. Guests have painted more than 10 million paintings at studios throughout the country since Painting with a Twist started franchising in 2009. The brand was founded by entrepreneurs Cathy Deano and Renee Maloney, two friends with a knack for organizing communities and a passion for giving back. The company maintains a strong focus on giving back to the local community, and was recently recognized by the International Franchise Association's Franchise Education & Research Foundation's Franchising Gives Back Awards. For more information about Painting with a Twist, visit https://www.paintingwithatwist.com .

Media Contact: Rachel Patton, Fishman Public Relations, 847-945-1300, [email protected]

SOURCE Dogtopia; Painting with a Twist