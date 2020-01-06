Two Leading Global Automotive Manufacturers Commit to Implement Savari V2X Software in 2020

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Savari, Inc., a Silicon Valley-based auto tech company and pioneer of V2X communications technology, today announced that two leading global automotive manufacturers and one leading OEM in Asia have committed to implementing its V2X Software Stack in new automobiles, beginning in 2020. Together, these automotive OEMs account for more than 30% of the U.S. market share and roughly 15% of the global market share for automotive sales in 2019. As a result, Savari's V2X software will be operating in roughly one in three cars domestically, and one in seven cars worldwide.

Working alongside the broad automotive and telecom ecosystems, Savari expects its V2X, cellular-compatible technology to deliver numerous benefits to drivers and communities around the world, including greatly enhanced safety, higher levels of automated driving, lowered environmental impact, traffic efficiency and more.

"With over a decade of testing in real-world installations and global demonstrations, Savari's V2X software delivers the broadest and most robust array of features of any V2X solution on the market," said Ravi Puvvala, CEO, Savari. "Our partnership with two of the largest global automotive OEMs and one of the leading OEMs in Asia will bring the power of V2X to millions of drivers worldwide."

Savari Leads the Rapidly Growing V2X Global Market

Commonly referred to as V2X, Vehicle-to-Everything communications technology enables direct, nearly instantaneous communications between vehicles, roadside infrastructure and pedestrians. According to Markets Reports World, the global V2X Communication System market is projected to reach $6.43 billion by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 14.32% during 2019-2023.

Savari's V2X Software Stack is both radio technology and radio hardware vendor agnostic. It supports both DSRC and C-V2X and is integrated with the major chipset providers. Additionally, Savari's V2X Software Stack is POSIX-compliant and available on major operating systems including Linux and QNX. With a focus on smart cities V2X, Savari works closely with road and city authorities, and has developed applications that are broader in scope than many developers, encompassing infrastructure-to-phone and vehicle-to-phone applications, as well as Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) and Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I).

Over the past few years, Savari has completed multiple successful demos in the U.S and abroad. In the U.S., Savari's technology has been demonstrated in Washington D.C and Denver, CO. Savari has also completed interoperability demonstrations in Shanghai , Paris and Japan .

Savari Passes Critical RED Certification

Savari is also pleased to announce it has completed a critical certification for its C-V2X equipment: The EU Radio Emissions Directive (RED) testing for its MobiWAVE® on-board-units and StreetWAVE® road-side-units.

RED testing is required for deploying any radio-based device in Europe and requires passing stringent requirements for mission-mode transmission and reception. The technology must not interfere with other radio devices in both the spectral and physical vicinity or emit spurious radio transmissions.

In addition to acquiring this critical certification, Savari's software is also compliant with the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT); CEN, one of three European Standardization Organizations recognized by the European Union; and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), which is responsible for developing and defining voluntary standards in Europe. Savari was the first stack provider to have joined and supported the 5GAA (5G Automotive Association), an international cross-industry organization of companies from the automotive, technology, and telecommunications industries.

Most recently, Savari's MobiWAVE on-board unit successfully completed ETSI C-V2X PlugtestsTM , performed in partnership with 5GAA. Field interoperability testing included road hazard signaling, road works warning, longitudinal collision risk warning and intersection collision risk warning.

"Having obtained all of the critical certifications for quality and safety, both domestically, in Europe and Asia, Savari is poised to revolutionize the global automotive market, connecting drivers and their vehicles to roadside infrastructure and creating a safer, more efficient driving experience for all," said Puvvala.

About Savari, Inc.

Savari seeks to make the world's roadways and vehicles automated and safer by deploying advanced wireless sensor technologies and software. Savari builds software and hardware sensor solutions for automotive car manufacturers, the automotive aftermarket and smart cities. The company is a pioneer in the development and application of V2X communications. V2X radio communications enable cooperative and coordinated driving that are crucial elements of Level 4 and Level 5 vehicle automation. The technology allows vehicles to share data with other vehicles, traffic lights and smartphones. With more than 150 man-years of V2X learning and development and 15 million-plus miles per year of public testing, Savari is a leader in V2X technology. Savari is headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., and has offices in Munich, Germany, Shanghai, China and Bengaluru, India. For more information, visit savari.net.

